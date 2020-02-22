BEMIDJI -- Whether you prefer “holy smokes,” “holy cow” or even “holy Toledo,” any divine expression of your choosing will do just fine to sum up Saturday afternoon for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

“We had nothing to lose. We’re the underdogs,” sophomore Trinity Myer said. “(Minnesota Duluth) is the No. 1 team in our conference, so a lot of people are going into it expecting us to lose anyways. Our mindset was, ‘Hey, let’s get this upset. Let’s prove something because we have so much to prove.’”

Up against top-tier UMD, the Beavers played with a never-say-die kind of attitude through regulation and two overtimes. But in the third overtime, UMD finally put them to bed with an 11-0 advantage for a 91-80 barnburner of a road win inside the BSU Gymnasium.

“We all felt like we didn’t have anything to hang our heads about,” Myer said. “We’re still proud of ourselves, but we knew we could have this win. We could have had it, we were so close. It was just a matter of pushing ourselves to want it more.”

Bemidji State (9-17, 6-16 NSIC) rallied from six points down in the final 75 seconds of regulation for the first comeback. The Beavers pulled even at 70-all when Myer’s isolation drive ended in a layup, and the game marched into overtime.

Trinity Myer, gamer.



It’s 62-62 with 6.3 to go. Bulldogs ball. pic.twitter.com/XurjMbHKL7 — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) February 22, 2020

Then in the final 30 seconds of the extra frame, BSU came back from four points down. Brooklyn Bachmann’s layup with less than a second left served as the tying score of a 74-74 deadlock.

Not to be outdone, Bachmann again came up clutch in double OT. Down three with 20 seconds remaining, Bemidji State’s offensive possession stalled out until Bachmann pulled up for the 3-pointer that officially notarized the game as absurd.

Brooklyn Bachmann, gamer.



Thanks to a missed free throw by UMD, Bachmann sends us into double overtime with the game-tying layup. What a game.



END OT: Bemidji State 74, Minnesota Duluth 74. pic.twitter.com/ArUt9CUpl2 — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) February 22, 2020

Bachmann game-tying three. This game is nuts.



UMD ball with 4.7 left. 80-80. pic.twitter.com/AzHK8hnSUw — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) February 22, 2020

“Just big plays by players,” Beavers head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “Sometimes it’s just that. It’s not a perfect play all the time, it’s just a big-time shot that goes in.”

The Bulldogs (23-5, 20-2 NSIC) ultimately had enough, though. They didn’t give BSU a chance to rally again, scoring all 11 points of the third overtime.

“(It was) a couple empty shots,” DeVille said of the difference. “We got the right looks most of the time. You’ve got to give credit to Duluth for just getting some shots.”

Nobody foresaw three overtimes early on, however. In fact, Minnesota Duluth led for a whopping 48 minutes, 45 seconds on the night, and Bemidji State just 1:09 during a 64-63 score.

UMD jumped up 15-5 and led by four after the first quarter, which grew to seven for a 31-24 halftime score.

Rachael Heittola gave the Beavers a heartbeat, working up to 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting midway through the third. By the same point, the rest of Bemidji State’s forces had just 14 points on 6-for-24 shooting.

But the comeback, which was a 10-point swing in the fourth, centered on Myer's 17-point quarter and a consistent game plan.

“Let’s get a stop and then let’s pound it into the paint,” Myer said of the focus. “That’s what was working for us the whole game, so we stuck with the game plan. Rachael was playing phenomenal this weekend.”

Heittola finished with a career-high 32 points -- tied for ninth all-time in single-game program history -- and Myer added 24. But the freshman center, like the rest of her teammates, were held silent in the final five minutes.

“We’re taking it as a win morally because we’re this close to being a really great team,” DeVille said. “Going into conference tournament time, it’s just really leaning on that confidence and pushing forward to believe we can beat anybody.”

BSU brings the No. 6 seed into the NSIC Tournament and will face No. 3 seed Augustana at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The Beavers beat Augie 74-57 on Dec. 14 in Bemidji.





Minnesota Duluth 91, Bemidji State 80

UMD 15 16 14 17 12 6 11 -- 91

BSU 11 13 11 27 12 6 0 -- 80

MINNESOTA DULUTH (23-5, 20-2 NSIC) -- Stark 24, Grow 18, Olson 15, Simonet 12, Thiesen 12, Kahl 10, Rhoades 0, Schneider 0. Totals 30-72, 28-34, 91.

BEMIDJI STATE (9-17, 6-16 NSIC) -- Heittola 32, Myer 24, Bray 8, Bachmann 7, Wolhowe 6, Zerr 3, DuBois 0, Gartner 0, Rezabek 0, Wenner 0. Totals 28-67, 19-22, 80.