BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team was red-hot on Saturday. And even that might be selling the Lumberjacks short.

“It makes life easier when the ball is going in the basket, that’s for sure,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. “It’s really nice when we get the inside and the outside game going on the same day. That’s what we had early on.”

With available records dating back to the 2004-05 season, Saturday’s 105-64 win over Duluth Denfeld marked the first time the Jacks have paraded over the century mark in at least 15 years.

“It’s really cool to even be here, honestly,” said freshman Isaac Severts, who made the shot to put BHS over 100. “I love to experience this. One hundred, the first time in (at least) 15 years? That’s pretty cool.”

With Bemidji at 99 points and the clock at a shade under five minutes, Severts drained his second corner 3-pointer to vault the Lumberjacks into a comfortable 102-57 advantage. But the milestone wasn’t even on his mind.

“I really didn’t even look at the scoreboard,” Severts said. “I was just hitting my shots in the time I was out there. I just kept shooting.”

Isaac Severts puts Bemidji over 100 points with just under five minutes to play. First time in at least 15 years the Lumberjacks have reached that mark. pic.twitter.com/54BxPYk5Hx — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) February 22, 2020

It was all Bemidji early, too. Two 8-0 runs propelled the Jacks into a 22-6 head start, capped off by Quincy Wilson’s steal-turned-layup. Gavin Luksik contributed eight points of his own during the spurt, and BHS rode the cushion from there.

“We hit our first couple threes, so they had to honor us on the perimeter,” Peterson said. “Then we worked it inside a lot in the second half. Guys were finishing shots through contact. Things were just clicking on offense.”

The Jacks got halfway to 100 in just 14 minutes when a Silas Hess layup made for a 50-28 game. But Armon Freeman heated up for the Hunters (4-20), sinking three straight 3-pointers as part of his 25-point first-half performance.

Freeman’s efforts saved Duluth Denfeld from a blowout in the opening half, but Bemidji scored the first 13 points of the second half for a 69-41 lead. Colten Jensen later scored the final seven points of a 9-0 run, giving BHS a 78-43 edge with 13 minutes to go.

Although running clock factored in during the final nine minutes, the Jacks still worked up to triple digits.

“Eighteen minutes goes by in a hurry. That’s a lot of points to score,” Peterson said. “But we want to score on every possession. I guess we just scored more often today. … But you can’t score that many points without shooting a pretty decent percentage. I thought we shot well from the outside and the interior today.”

Luksik finished with a game-high 21 points, while Jensen had 19. Four others hit double-digit thanks to Severts (11), Silas Hess (11), Ben Hess (11) and Wilson (10). Jensen and the Hess twins all contributed six assists, as well.

“It’s crazy how much better we play (when we shoot well),” Severts said. “Everyone on the team is really good at finding each other. No one is really a ball hog or has to shoot every shot. Our team is really good at distributing the points.”

Freeman finished with a game-high 39 points for the Hunters.

Bemidji will next face Brainerd in its road finale, starting at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

Bemidji 105, Duluth Denfeld 64

DD 41 23 -- 64

BHS 56 49 -- 105

DULUTH DENFELD (4-20) -- Freeman 39, Bongiovanni 12, Reinertsen 6, Klimek 3, Dzuck 2, Woodfork 2.

BEMIDJI (16-6) -- Luksik 21, Jensen 19, B. Hess 11, S. Hess 11, Severts 11, Q. Wilson 10, I. Biehn 7, Arel 4, LaValley 3, Snell 3, Williams 3, Carlson 2.