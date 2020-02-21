BEMIDJI -- Colten Jensen made sure to make his Senior Night a memorable one Friday.

The senior led a second-half surge by scoring 21 of his game-high 33 points after the break to propel the Bemidji High School boys basketball team to an 84-61 victory over Cloquet at the BHS Gymnasium.

Leading 35-28 at halftime, Bemidji (15-6) was unable to create much separation from the visiting Lumberjacks (6-17). Jensen led the charge to put the game out of reach as BHS outscored Cloquet 49-33 over the final 18 minutes to win comfortably in the end.

All of Nick Snell’s 15 points came via the 3-pointer, burying a game-high five. Fellow senior Silas Hess contributed 11 points while going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. Quincy Wilson was the fourth senior to finish in double digits with 10 points to go along with five steals and four assists.

Snell also came up with five steals on the defensive end.

Adam Schnider paced Cloquet with 18 points on the night, while Nate Blatchford pitched in 16 and Tyler Issendorf 11.

The second-half dominance gave Bemidji a chance to get some needed rest for its starters as the team embarks on a stretch of three games in four days.

The Lumberjacks will be right back at it Saturday when Duluth Denfeld rolls into the BHS Gymnasium for a 1 p.m. tipoff. They’ll then head to Brainerd on Monday for a 7:15 p.m. matchup.

Bemidji 84, Cloquet 61

CLO 28 33 -- 61

BHS 35 49 -- 84

BEMIDJI (15-6) -- Jensen 33, Snell 15, S. Hess 11, Q. Wilson 10, Luksik 6, E. Biehn 2, Carlson 2, Rohder 2, S. Wilson 2, Williams 1.

CLOQUET (6-17) -- Schneider 18, Blatchford 16, Issendorf 11, Hansen 4, Heehn 4, Sorenson 4, Turnbull 4.