MINNEAPOLIS — Seimone Augustus has stated this upcoming season, her 15th in the WNBA, would be her last. It was assumed that it would be spent in Minnesota, where Augustus had played her previous 14 seasons.

It was assumed incorrectly. The Los Angeles Sparks announced Thursday they had signed the eight-time all-star and four-time WNBA champion.

The Sparks do appear closer to winning a championship than Minnesota. The Sparks had the third-best record in the WNBA last season and advanced to the conference semifinals. Perhaps that’s what lured Augustus out west.

“Through intense playoff battles and time with Team USA teammates, I have come to know the Sparks’ character and commitment to winning,” Augustus said in a statement. “I’m excited to join friends who are now teammates to chase another championship.”

The 35-year-old guard played in just 12 games last season for Minnesota, averaging 13 minutes a game.