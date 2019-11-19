PARK RAPIDS -- The area’s girls basketball teams have all claimed their spots in the Section 8A Tournament.

Cass Lake-Bena boasts the No. 2 seed in the East subsection, while Red Lake took the No. 3 seed. The Panthers and Warriors will host No. 7 Lake of the Woods and No. 6 Goodridge/Grygla, respectively, in the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

At the same time, No. 4 seed Clearbrook-Gonvick and No. 5 seed Blackduck are also set to clash in the first round. First, though, No. 8 seed Kelliher/Northome hosts No. 9 Win-E-Mac in a play-in game at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Fosston on Thursday.

In the West subsection, Warren-Alvarado-Olso, Red Lake County Central and Sacred Heart respectively make up the top three seeds.

Winners of the first-round games will advance to Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls for the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 29. The East subsection games will be at 3:30 p.m. in Fosston’s half of the bracket and at 5:15 p.m. in Cass Lake-Bena’s half.

The 8A East subsection championship tips off at 7:45 p.m. on March 2 at REA, as does the Section 8A title game at 7 p.m. on March 6.