ST. PAUL — The Timberwolves got back to practice Wednesday, Feb. 19, after a weeklong all-star break that new point guard D’Angelo Russell said was “needed.” Minnesota got a small taste of its new team in the three games leading up to the break, but that was supposed to be the appetizer.

This was supposed to be the true beginning of an important period for the Wolves. They have 29 games to see what they have with this newly constructed group before an offseason that figures to feature more roster turnover, as well as a couple of important decisions to be made about upcoming restricted free-agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez.

However, something was missing from Wednesday’s practice: the most important piece. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns was there, but in street clothes with a brace on the injured left wrist that kept him out of last Wednesday’s loss to Charlotte.

Towns didn’t practice Wednesday, sans a few shots he took with his right hand.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said Towns is “still being evaluated” but confirmed Towns will miss games, starting with Friday’s home contest against Boston. How many more he misses remains to be seen. The Wolves haven’t exactly been transparent with long-term injuries this season.

Towns missed 15 games earlier this season with a sprained left knee, along with the two he sat out due to a suspension from his tussle with Philadelphia center Joel Embiid.

Saunders said Towns’ injury means more opportunities for guys such as rookie center Naz Reid. It also means Minnesota will likely feature a slightly more free-flowing offense centering on its guards and wings, with forward James Johnson occasionally handling the ball.

That’s all fine and good and can certainly work, but the reality is Minnesota wants to see what it is as a team with Towns in the lineup. He’s the centerpiece the Wolves are supposedly building around.

“I haven’t even gotten used to playing without him, so playing with him, it’s all going to be an adjustment,” Russell said. “We’ll get it figured out.”