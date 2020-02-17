Minnesota hosts Indiana at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena.
- Daniel Oturu is the sixth major conference player over the last five seasons with 450+ points and 250+ rebounds through 24 games in a season. Others to do it include former No. 1 overall draft picks Deandre Ayton and Ben Simmons.
- Minnesota beat Indiana, 84-63, when these teams last met on Feb. 16, 2019, scoring its most points in a game versus Indiana since an 88-74 win in February 2002. The Gophers, however, have not reached 80 points in any of their last 12 games, their longest drought since failing to score 80 in 18 straight games in 2015-16.
- Gabe Kalscheur scored 20 points in last season’s win over Indiana, connecting on 7-of-10 field-goal attempts and making 6-of-8 three-pointers. Kalscheur, however, is shooting 32% from the field in the New Year, second worst among all Big Ten players with at least 100 attempts (Illinois’ Trent Frazier, 31.0%)
- Minnesota shot 35.6% (21/59) from the field in its 58-55 loss to Iowa on Sunday, its eighth conference game with a sub-40.0 field-goal percentage this season. Among major conference schools, only Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt (10 each) have more such games in conference play.
- Oturu’s average of 19.9 points ranks second by a sophomore in school history, trailing only Mychal Thompson’s average of 25.9 points in 1975-76. Oturu is averaging 21.1 points in Big Ten games, on pace to be the first Gopher to average 20.0+ points in conference play since Kris Humphries (21.0) in 2003-04.
- Indiana opened 5-3 in conference play but has since gone 1-5. The Hoosiers held opponents to a 43.1 field-goal percentage and a 33.2 3-point percentage in their first eight conference games but have since allowed a 47.6 FG% and a 39.7 3PT% in conference play.
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of five major conference freshmen leading his team in points, rebounds, blocks and FG% (min. 150 FGA). His 59.1 FG% ranks fourth among major conference freshmen (min. 150 FGA) behind Virginia Tech’s Tyrece Radford (64.2), USC’s Onyeka Okongwu (60.9) and Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji (60.2).