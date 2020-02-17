BECKER -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball snapped a short two-game skid with an 85-80 road win over Becker on Monday evening.

The Lumberjacks (14-6) took a 45-34 lead to halftime, though the Bulldogs (10-12) drained seven 3-pointers to help chip away at the lead in the second half, finishing with 13 for the game. But Bemidji was able to stave off the Becker charge to come away with the win.

Gavin Luksik finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double in the winning effort. Colten Jensen followed with 21 points, while Nick Snell and Quincy Wilson added 12 apiece for the Jacks.

Wilson and Luksik dished out five and four assists, respectively, while Silas Hess recorded a team-high six steals with Luksik chipping in four.

For Becker, Nick Knute finished with a team-high 19 points, 15 of which came from beyond the 3-point line.

Bemidji will return home this weekend to host back-to-back games at the BHS Gymnasium. The Lumberjacks will take on Cloquet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, before a 1 p.m. tipoff against Duluth Denfeld on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Bemidji 85, Becker 80

BEM 45 40 -- 85

BCK 34 46 -- 80

Bemidji (14-6) -- Luksik 23, Jensen 21, Snell 12, Wilson 12, Arel 6, S. Hess 5, Biehn 2, Carlson 2, Severts 2.

Becker (10-12) -- Knute 19, Seavert 12, Hietala 11, Mittelstaedt 11, Cad. Callahan 6, Fobbe 6, Koste 5, Paumen 4, Fischer 3, Car. Callahan 2.