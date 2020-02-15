MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team snapped out of its losing streak with authority on Saturday.

BSU soared to an 83-54 road win at Minot State behind a program-record 15 3-pointers on the afternoon, topping the previous 8-year-old benchmark of 14. Bemidji State’s 29-point victory was also its largest conference win since February 2008.

Coley Rezabek, Claire Wolhowe and Sydney Zerr all headlined the 3-point shooting with three makes apiece, and Rezabek and Wolhowe were both perfect from downtown.

BSU trailed 15-13 in the first quarter, but the road Beavers closed the frame on a 9-1 run to take the lead for good. The onslaught continued into the second, stretching the run to 20-3 for a 34-18 advantage.

Bemidji State held a 47-27 lead at halftime. Even though MiSU (7-17, 4-16 NSIC) came back within 13 on a 9-2 run, Rachael Heittola answered through a layup to quash any comeback.

Holding a 61-41 edge after three, BSU raced off in the fourth quarter. Rezabek and Gabby DuBois combined for three straight 3-pointers late, good for a game-high 35-point advantage at 83-48. The DuBois triple was the record-breaking three and was the last make of the team’s 15-for-25 showing.

Heittola had a team-high 15 points off the bench, and Taylor Bray poured in another 13. Brooklyn Bachmann also added 12 points, eight rebounds and a career-best eight assists.

In all, Bemidji State’s bench produced a season-high 38 points.

BSU snapped an eight-game skid with the victory, and the Beavers improved to 8-16 overall and 5-15 in NSIC play. Both win totals are program highs since Chelsea DeVille was hired prior to the 2015-16 season.

Thanks to the win, BSU is also assured at least the North Division’s No. 7 seed for the NSIC Tournament and will avoid nationally ranked Sioux Falls in the first round.

Bemidji State closes the regular season next weekend, starting with a 5:30 p.m. game against St. Cloud State on Friday, Feb. 21, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 83, Minot State 54

BSU 22 25 14 22 -- 83

MiSU 16 11 14 13 -- 54

BEMIDJI STATE (8-16, 5-15 NSIC) -- Heittola 15, Bray 13, Bachmann 12, Rezabek 9, Wolhowe 9, Zerr 9, Wenner 8, DuBois 6, Myer 2, Bott 0, Ekereke 0, Gartner 0, Majewski 0, Pompa 0. Totals 27-57, 14-15, 83.

MINOT STATE (7-17, 4-16 NSIC) -- Payne 20, Theodore 13, Delsman 6, Strand 5, Hildenbrand 4, Chapman 3, Wilson 3, Counts 0, Danelson 0, Rizzari 0, Smestad 0. Totals 20-53, 12-15, 54.