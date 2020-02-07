CLOQUET -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team kept Cloquet in check on Friday night, allowing just 40 points in a 61-40 win in Cloquet.

The visiting Lumberjacks (16-8) set the tone in the first half, doubling up Cloquet 33-16 by halftime. The second half was a more even affair -- 28-24 in favor of BHS -- but the damage was largely done in the 21-point victory.

And Bemidji’s defensive efforts remained stout throughout, not allowing Cloquet (2-23) to convert on a single 3-pointer. Friday marked the fifth time this season BHS has held its opponent to 40 points or fewer.

Lindsey Hildenbrand produced a game-high 15 points for Bemidji. Ashley Hoftad tallied 11 and Emily Wade chipped in eight.

Alexa Snesrud had 13 points to lead all Cloquet scorers.

BHS improves to 16-8 with the victory, matching last season’s win total for the program’s most since 2009-10.

Bemidji closes the regular season with a 7:30 p.m. showdown with Moorhead on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 61, Cloquet 40

BHS 33 28 -- 61

CHS 16 24 -- 40

BEMIDJI (16-8) -- L. Hildenbrand 15, Hofstad 11, E. Wade 8, Alto 6, Johnson 6, Huberty 5, T. Wade 4, R. Jones 3, Pemberton 2, Bolte 1.

CLOQUET (2-23) -- Snesrud 13, Owens 11, Young 7, Genita 4, Benjamin-Hall 2, Haus 2, Meagher 1.