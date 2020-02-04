BISMARCK, N.D. -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team wasn’t real interested in letting U-Mary hang around on Friday night.

The Beavers outscored the Marauders 40-19 in the second half, posting an 82-53 victory in Bismarck, N.D., and tying the program’s largest conference win in over six years.

BSU (11-12, 8-11 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) got it done with balance and long-range accuracy. Four players hit double-digits in the scoring column, and Bemidji State shot 16-for-29 from the 3-point line for a season-best 55.2 percent.

Augie beat MSU 73-66 tonight. They're the South 5 seed right now, and if 5th-place AU winds up with a better record than the 4th-place Beavs, BSU would be going to Sioux Falls to open the playoffs.



Winona State and MSU could also get the 5 and would likely host a No. 4 BSU team. — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) February 15, 2020

The Marauders (11-14, 6-13 NSIC) netted the opening bucket, but it stood as their only lead of the night. Derek Thompson scored the Beavers’ first seven points, and Nick Wagner later drained a triple for a 29-21 advantage through 13 minutes.

U-Mary cut back to 29-28 with the next seven points, but Wagner answered with another three, and BSU never let the lead dwindle so low again.

Bemidji State rattled off a 10-2 run late in the half, good for a 42-34 advantage by the break.

And in the second half, the Beavers took off.

BSU scored 13 straight points over a five-minute stretch, which built the lead to 18 at 56-38 as the Marauders went scoreless.

The Beavers had another extended run in them, which came in a 10-0 burst that Max Bjorklund started with a four-point play. Logan Bader and Bjorklund had steals on the next two defensive possessions, setting up Thompson and Wagner to sink 3-pointers for a 80-49 advantage.

The final four minutes were a formality, and Bemidji State ultimately turned in its best defensive showing within NSIC play of the season. Their 53 points allowed is the fewest since holding U-Mary to 47 nearly a year ago to the day (Feb. 15, 2019).

Bjorklund and Thompson shared the team lead of 16 points apiece for BSU, while Wagner chipped in 14 and Ja Morgan 11.

Josh Sipes paced the Marauders with 13 points off the bench.

The Beavers wrap up the road trip at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, against Minot State in Minot, N.D.

Bemidji State 82, U-Mary 53

BSU 42 40 -- 82

U-M 34 19 -- 53

BEMIDJI STATE (11-12, 8-11 NSIC) -- Bjorklund 16, Thompson 16, Wagner 14, Morgan 11, Bader 9, Landwehr 8, Chase 6, Baumgartner 2, Hart 0, Olizia 0, Senske 0. Totals 26-57, 14-17, 82.

U-MARY (11-14, 6-13 NSIC) -- Sipes 13, White 11, Carr 8, Kreklow 8, Jordan 5, Kaiser 4, Anderson 2, Hellebust 2, Amundson 0, Engg 0, Mayer 0, Tollefson 0, Turner 0. Totals 18-49, 14-16, 53.