BISMARCK, N.D. -- All was going well for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Friday night. But, much like the other games of its now eight-game losing streak, success was far too fleeting for the Beavers.

BSU surrendered its 15-point second-half lead on U-Mary, eventually letting another one go for a 72-60 loss in Bismarck, N.D.

Friday’s loss played out like many of its predecessors.

First came the hot start, as Bemidji State (7-16, 4-15 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) torched the nets for much of the first quarter. Gabby DuBois, who entered 0-for-14 from the 3-point line on the season, drained three triples in as many possessions to give the Beavers a 20-9 lead in the first.

BSU was ahead 22-16 after one, and a defensive-fueled second quarter made for a nine-point advantage at the break. Bemidji State kept the Marauders (18-10, 12-7 NSIC) off the scoreboard over the final 5 minutes, 24 seconds of the frame, allowing for a 6-0 spurt that put them in front 35-26.

The hot shooting even continued early into the third. On their first two possessions, Trinity Myer and Claire Wolhowe splashed back-to-back 3-pointers for a 41-26 lead, and Myer soon added a layup for a 43-28 advantage with 8:33 remaining in the quarter.

But, as has been all too common for the Beavers lately, their opponent owned the rest of the night.

U-Mary outscored BSU 44-17 from then on out. The Marauders closed the third quarter on a 17-2 run behind a 5-for-5 performance from downtown in the final 3:04.

Bemidji State trailed 53-50 entering the fourth, and the difference soon hit seven. However, Coley Rezabek drained a corner three with 3:46 left, capping a 9-2 Bemidji State run that pulled the game even at 60-60.

But the Marauders wouldn’t be denied, scoring the game’s final 12 points with a perfect showing from the free-throw line, and all without attempting a field goal.

Myer finished with 15 points for the Beavers, while DuBois and Rachael Heittola followed with nine apiece.

Lauren Rotunda put up 22 and Cassie Askvig 19 for U-Mary in the win.

BSU closes its regular season road schedule at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Minot State.

U-Mary 72, Bemidji State 60

BSU 22 13 15 10 -- 60

U-M 16 10 27 19 -- 72

BEMIDJI STATE (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) -- Myer 15, DuBois 9, Heittola 9, Wolhowe 8, Zerr 6, Bachmann 5, Bray 5, Rezabek 3, Gartner 0, Wenner 0. Totals 21-51, 8-13, 60.

U-MARY (18-10, 12-7 NSIC) -- Rotunda 22, Askvig 19, Voit 13, Gillette 9, Kottsick 5, Williams 2, Schneider 2, Hearn 0, Bartol 0. Totals 22-46, 21-24, 72.