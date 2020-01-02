MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota has extended women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen's contract through 2024, the university announced Friday, Feb. 14.

Whalen, the decorated former Gophers and Minnesota Lynx player, is 36-21 in her two seasons as head coach. The extension became official on Friday after being approved by the Board of Regents.

The Gophers are 15-10 this season with a 5-9 mark in the Big Ten.

Whalen, from Hutchinson, compiled a 21-11 (9-9 Big Ten) record last season. She became the fifth coach in program history to lead the team to 20 wins in their first season. She also led all 24 rookie coaches in Division I a season ago in wins and a .656 winning percentage.

The Gophers, who lost 99-76 Thursday night at Ohio State, play at Michigan State on Monday.