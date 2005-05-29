MINNEAPOLIS -- A team representing Bemidji High School will take part in the first ever State Unified Basketball tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Orono.

Individuals with and without intellectual disabilities from across Minnesota will take the court at Orono Activities Center for the inaugural tournament. Twelve high school teams will shine a light on Unified Sports and aim to break down barriers and foster inclusion.

The opening ceremonies, hosted by Eric Perkins of KARE 11 and Timberwolves mascot Crunch, begin at 8:30 a.m. with tournament play running from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participating high school teams include: Bemidji High School, Orono High School, Watertown Mayer High School, Shakopee High School, Minnetonka High School, Waconia High School, Stillwater High School, Fairmont High School, Nevis High School, Proctor High School, Apple Valley High School and Roosevelt High School.

Special Olympics Minnesota’s Unified Schools program seeks to empower youth and educators to be leaders of change in creating a more inclusive world. An important component of Unified Schools is Unified Sports. Unified Sports is an inclusive sports program that unites Special Olympics athletes (individuals with intellectual disabilities) and partners (individuals without intellectual disabilities) as teammates for training and competition. This simple concept provides opportunities for students to gain true friendships and change school cultures towards acceptance and inclusion. There are over 200 schools in Minnesota implementing Unified Schools programming.

Special Olympics Minnesota plans to host the State Unified Basketball Tournament annually and expand to each region of the state.