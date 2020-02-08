MANKATO -- Saturday turned into a head-scratcher for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team, as the Beavers suffered their worst loss of the season in an 87-60 thumping against Minnesota State in Mankato.

MSU created plenty of separation from the 3-point line. The Mavericks shot 10-for-23 from downtown, while BSU was just 3-for-20 and snapped a 23-game streak with at least five 3-point makes.

Minnesota State (13-11, 11-7 NSIC) assumed control with an early 16-3 run, setting the tone for a 21-10 lead. Bemidji State (10-12, 7-11 NSIC) managed to come back within four, but a 14-0 MSU run shortly after made for a 41-21 game late in the first half.

The Beavers gave themselves a chance, scoring 13 of the half’s final 15 points to cut within 43-34 at the break. Derek Thompson even made it a six-point game at 46-40 with a layup two minutes into the second half.

But the Mavericks again took off, this time with a 22-4 run that established a 24-point difference with nine minutes to go.

Bemidji State fell behind by as many as 29, and BSU’s fate was sealed in the 27-point loss.

Thompson had a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds, while Logan Bader added 13 points and Ja Morgan nine off the bench.

Nick Wagner, the Beavers’ leading scorer this season, had just four points Saturday after a scoreless outing on Friday.

Ryland Holt’s 25 points led a contingent of three Mavericks who scored 14-plus points.

BSU will fight for playoff positioning when it next heads to Bismarck, N.D., for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 14 against U-Mary. With four regular season games remaining, the Marauders trail the fifth-place Beavers by one game in the North Division.

Minnesota State 87, Bemidji State 60

BSU 34 26 -- 60

MSU 43 44 -- 87

BEMIDJI STATE (10-12, 7-11 NSIC) -- Thompson 15, Bader 13, Morgan 9, Bjorklund 7, Chase 4, Landwehr 4, Wagner 4, Baumgartner 2, Hart 1, Olizia 1, Senske 0. Totals 25-60, 7-11, 60.

MINNESOTA STATE (13-11, 11-7 NSIC) -- Holt 25, Krieger 18, Kirksey 14, Seales 9, Kramer 7, Wolfe 5, Asche 3, Nixon 3, Willingham 3. Totals 36-68, 5-9, 87.