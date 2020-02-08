MANKATO -- Through 25 minutes, the Bemidji State women’s basketball team had held its own behind hot shooting and a big run to boot.

But Minnesota State erased all that in five minutes’ time, walloping BSU 28-10 in the third quarter for an ultimate 84-62 win in Mankato.

MSU’s 17-3 run to close the third proved to be most costly of all. Though the Beavers (7-15, 4-14 NSIC) were within 45-43 midway through the frame, the Mavericks (13-9, 10-8 NSIC) surged ahead for a 62-46 advantage by the end of three.

Molly Wenner capped the first quarter with a 3-pointer that kept Bemidji State within 15-13. Claire Wolhowe then sparked a substantial run for the Beavers in the second, sinking a three as the start of a 14-3 run that vaulted BSU in front 36-30.

The halftime difference ultimately rang up at 36-34, and nobody had more than a two-possession lead through the opening 25 minutes. But that changed when Minnesota State ran away with the game in the third.

The fourth quarter played out to a 22-16 MSU advantage, cementing BSU’s loss at 84-62.

Wolhowe finished with 17 points behind a 5-for-5 performance from beyond the arc. Wenner’s 12 points off the bench doubled her career high, and Trinity Myer added 14 points.

Kristi Fett and Maddy Olson put in 22 and 20 points, respectively, for Minnesota State.

With the weekend’s results, the Beavers will officially be on the road to begin the NSIC Tournament on Feb. 26. First, though, Bemidji State is back in action against U-Mary at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in Bismarck, N.D.

Minnesota State 84, Bemidji State 62

BSU 13 23 10 16 -- 62

MSU 15 19 28 22 -- 84

BEMIDJI STATE (7-15, 4-14 NSIC) -- Wolhowe 17, Myer 14, Wenner 12, Heittola 7, Bachmann 6, Rezabek 3, Zerr 3, Bray 0, DuBois 0, Gartner 0, Majewski 0. Totals 21-51, 12-16, 62.

MINNESOTA STATE (13-9, 10-8 NSIC) -- Fett 22, Olson 20, Shumski 10, Stuttley 6, Menster 5, Klitzke 4, Drost 3, Nachazel 3, Tonsfeldt 3, Batt 2, Boettcher 2, Drees 2, Polson 2, Fuller 0, Wallis 0, Wanek 0. Totals 32-69, 18-27, 84.