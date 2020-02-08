ZIMMERMAN -- Taylor Wade fueled a second-half comeback for the Bemidji High School girls basketball team on Saturday, scoring a career-high 16 points as part of the Lumberjacks’ 72-61 road win.

BHS found itself in a 36-28 hole at halftime, but Bemidji outscored the Thunder (10-10) by a 44-25 margin in the final 18 minutes. Wade had a dozen points out of the break to help flip the eight-point deficit into an 11-point win.

Katie Alto produced 15 points alongside Wade, 10 of which came during the first half to help keep the Jacks afloat. Lindsey Hildenbrand added 13 points on the afternoon, and Emily Wade chipped in another 10.

Anikka Miller netted 13 points and Liv Williams 11 for Zimmerman in the losing effort.

BHS snaps a modest two-game losing streak with the victory, improving to 15-7 on the season. Bemidji will be back on the road to face Hermantown at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Bemidji 72, Zimmerman 61

BHS 28 44 -- 72

ZIM 36 25 -- 61

BEMIDJI (15-7) -- T. Wade 16, Alto 15, L. Hildenbrand 13, E. Wade 10, Hofstad 7, Johnson 6, R. Jones 4, Bolte 1.

ZIMMERMAN (10-10) -- A. Miller 13, Williams 11, Paulsen 10, Olerich 9, Weber 5, Hagstrom 4, Giffen 2, Kuker 2, Larson 2, Wiley 2, McEachern 1.