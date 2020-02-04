DETROIT LAKES -- The last of Sophie Gunderson’s 21 points hurt the most for the Bemidji High School girls basketball team Friday night. The Detroit Lakes junior sank the game-winning free throw with 2.7 seconds left to hand the Lumberjacks a 64-63 loss.

The Lakers (10-11) held a narrow 28-26 lead at the half as BHS (14-7) clawed back into the game, only to come up one point short.

Ashley Hofstad and Taylor Wade each posted 13 points to lead the Lumberjacks, while Lindsey Hildenbrand chipped in 10.

Along with Gunderson’s 21, Sarah Tangen and Alex Bettcher tacked on 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Jacks will look to put the loss behind them Saturday when the team continues its weekend road trip against Zimmerman at 1:30 p.m.

Detroit Lakes 64, Bemidji 63

BHS 26 37 -- 63

DL 28 36 -- 64

BEMIDJI (14-7) -- Hofstad 13, T. Wade 13, L. Hildenbrand 10, E. Wade 8, Alto 7, R. Jones 7, Johnson 5.

DETROIT LAKES (10-11) -- S. Gunderson 21, Tangen 15, Bettcher 14, Bowers 5, Larson 5, Price 4.