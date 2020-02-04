ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team suffered a 75-61 loss at Concordia-St. Paul on Friday night, allowing a fatal run to end the first half and never recovering.

The Beavers (7-14, 4-13 NSIC) had the hot hand at the onset, going ahead 13-9 off a Rachael Heittola and-one jumper. The Golden Bears (11-12, 8-9 NSIC) ultimately took a 23-18 lead after one, but BSU still played tough in the second.

Gabby DuBois and Brooklyn Bachmann put in consecutive baskets with five minutes left in the half, keeping Bemidji State within 32-30. But CSP scored the final 14 points of the quarter to take a commanding 46-30 advantage into the locker rooms.

It proved to be the difference as the teams evened out from then on. Although the Beavers were within 10 on a Bachmann jump shot three minutes into the third quarter, then within eight off a Bachmann 3-pointer later in the frame, Concordia-St. Paul had a 62-49 lead through three.

The deficit then hit 18 before BSU could do any damage in the fourth, and by then it was too tall a task to rally in the 14-point decision.

Bachmann had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Trinity Myer added 14 points, while Taylor Bray had 11.

Danielle Schaub and Riley Wheatcraft guided five Golden Bears into double figures with 13 points apiece.

Bemidji State will try to snap a current six-game losing streak when it faces Minnesota State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in Mankato.

Concordia-St. Paul 75, Bemidji State 61

BSU 18 12 19 12 -- 61

CSP 23 23 16 13 -- 75

BEMIDJI STATE (7-14, 4-13 NSIC) -- Bachmann 15, Myer 14, Bray 11, Heittola 7, Wolhowe 6, Zerr 6, DuBois 2, Gartner 0, Wenner 0. Totals 21-53, 14-21, 61.

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (11-12, 8-9 NSIC) -- Schaub 13, Wheatcraft 13, Lemke 12, Zgutowicz 12, Wentland 11, Hanson 5, Schultz 4, Byrd 3, M. DuBois 2, Mell 0, Weierke 0. Totals 25-50, 20-25, 75.