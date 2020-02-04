ST. PAUL -- Logan Bader reached a pair of milestones Friday night in the Bemidji State men’s basketball team’s 84-76 road win over Concordia-St. Paul.

The senior forward surpassed 1,000 career points and 600 career rebounds, becoming the 18th member of the program’s 1,000 Point Club and the sixth Beaver to ever hit the 600-rebound plateau.

Bader is the program’s first player to hit 1,000 points since Lance Rongstad and Mason Walters did so in 2012-13.

But Bader wasn’t the only one who had a memorable night. Sophomore Max Bjorklund had a career-best 33 points, including 24 in the first half, while senior Ja Morgan made his return to the lineup after a near two-month absence due to injury.

BSU (10-11, 7-10 NSIC) broke away with a 13-0 run late in the first half. Bjorklund produced eight points in the two-minute spurt, while Morgan had the other five to put Bemidji State in front 35-19.

The advantage held at a dozen, 44-32, going into halftime. However, the Golden Bears (6-14, 4-13 NSIC) cut back within five off an extended 18-5 run in the second half, trimming the Beavers’ lead to 62-57.

CSP never came closer, though. Bader netted his 1,000th point on a layup with 4:45 remaining, returning the difference to eight, and Morgan added two free throws the next time down for the ultimate game-winning points.

Bader finished the night with 11 points and seven rebounds. His 603 career rebounds are already up to fifth all-time, and he’s just 10 away from climbing into fourth. Only Steve Vogel (694), Mac Smith (654), Scott Kramer (639) and Gary Wagner (613) have recorded more rebounds than Bader.

Bjorklund’s 33 points stemmed from 12-for-16 shooting, including a 5-for-8 clip from behind the arc. Morgan came off the bench for 15 points, while Derek Thompson had a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards.

Bemidji State closes the weekend at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Minnesota State in Mankato.

Bemidji State 84, Concordia-St. Paul 76

BSU 44 40 -- 84

CSP 32 44 -- 76

BEMIDJI STATE (10-11, 7-10 NSIC) -- Bjorklund 33, Morgan 15, Bader 11, Thompson 11, Chase 8, Landwehr 4, Baumgartner 2, Wagner 0, Olizia 0. Totals 28-55, 18-22, 84.

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (6-15, 4-13 NSIC) -- Higgins 20, Coblin 17, Carlson 14, Keefe 12, Little 7, Shields 6, Barela 0, Coatta 0, Scharlau 0, Wieczorek 0. Totals 25-55, 17-23, 76.