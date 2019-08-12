MINNEAPOLIS -- Gersson Rosas didn’t mince words when discussing the Timberwolves roster he inherited last spring. Rosas was asked when he first knew he would need to overhaul the roster he had to get the roster he wanted.

“May 1st,” he said.

What day was Gersson Rosas hired last spring to be the Wolves’ new president of basketball operations? May 1st.

Savage.

He knew, the second he took the job, that the roster he inherited was not going to work well with the style of team he wanted to run. Everyone else knew it, too. This team had no chance to succeed while taking a high volume of 3-pointers That’s what made Minnesota’s roster moves throughout the summer all the more confusing, and the on-the-court product all the more frustrating.

“We had to make sure that we made the right decisions, whether it was in free agency, whether it was in the draft, not do short-term deals that would keep us from being able to execute on a day like today,” Rosas said Friday.

Rosas said Minnesota was active in trying to make the moves it wanted to make both leading up to the 2019 NBA draft and in the free agency period. But nothing ever lined up quite right. And they weren’t going to make other moves just to make moves.

“Why didn’t they sign a point guard on July 1st, because we wanted that point guard,” Rosas said as he pointed at D’Angelo Russell. “Why didn’t we make trades for other positions? Because we wanted these guys. Our vision of who we wanted and what we wanted in this program, when they were becoming available, was a big part of that.”

Rosas framed the entire past nine months as one giant master plan. The Wolves’ brass evaluated their roster as it stood to see what they had and what they needed. Judging from this week’s transactions, in which Minnesota dealt half its roster, the front office deemed it had just about nothing and needed everything.

The two double-digit losing streaks, including the current 13-gamer, provided all the evidence Minnesota needed to determine to make moves in waves this week.

“We know everybody wants it to happen overnight, but it doesn’t happen overnight,” Rosas said. “Anything that’s good in life, anything that’s meaningful, you’ve got to have some losses, you have to have some tough times. But those tough times get you here.”

Where exactly is “here?” That’s up for debate. Minnesota’s roster is still far from perfect. But the Wolves feel they have the ideal point guard in Russell to pair with Towns. They think they have good pieces in Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez. Rosas said Minnesota not only brought in talent, but players who fit the career arcs of Towns and Russell. Many of the incoming players, he noted, have some semblance of experience in Minnesota’s systems from previous stops. These players, Rosas said, are “the right guys to be here as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

Confidence at the team’s practice facility in Mayo Clinic Square is high.

Rosas credited the entire Timberwolves staff for the work it did leading up to the chaotic trade deadline. He thanks owners Glen and Becky Taylor for allowing the franchise to go into the luxury tax to make the Russell trade happen.

“Today, the group that we’ve brought in is a special group,” Rosas said to the fans in attendance at Friday’s introductory news conference. “When we look back at history, when we’ve had success in this organization, this will be the big first step in that process. These guys deserve the opportunity to do something that’s never been done before here in Minnesota. But we need your support. We want you guys to be a part of this process, and it’s a special time for all of us.

“It’s not about just winning games, it’s not just about getting into the playoffs, it’s about winning a championship one day. We’re building that foundation every day, day in and day out.”