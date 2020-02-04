MINNEAPOLIS — It’s easy to listen to another Timberwolves plan and roll your eyes — really, really, really easy — but darned if this time doesn’t seem different.

Because this time, it is different.

Minnesota has bungled through many double-digit losing streaks over the years, but Friday marked the first time the Timberwolves responded by replacing half the roster virtually overnight. Whether it’s ingenious or desperate, it’s certainly refreshing.

During a news conference held at City Center in downtown Minneapolis on Friday, the Timberwolves introduced seven new players, including all-star point guard D’Angelo Russell, acquired in separate deadline trades with Houston, Denver and Golden State.

Seven, at midseason!

It was a tour de force for president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, whose myriad predecessors had neither the imagination nor skill to complete such a drastic makeover. In just 10 months, Rosas has moved all but two of the players he inherited, center Karl-Anthony Towns and off guard Josh Okogie.

The Wolves on Friday introduced Russell, Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, James Johnson, Evan Turner, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans, all of whom are expected to be in uniform for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center, though Russell could be a game-time decision because of a lingering injury.

Whether all of them are in Wolves uniforms in a year or two is beside the point. The guys they replaced weren’t close to getting it done, losers of 13 straight after Wednesday’s setback to the Atlanta Hawks. And Russell is a keeper.

Of those now departed, Robert Covington was a good player in his few months here and Gorgui Dieng will be missed. Few, however, will even remember Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Jordan Bell or Noah Vonleh. That of course can’t be said for Andrew Wiggins, the former No. 1 overall draft pick whose five-year, $148 million contract had become an albatross for player and franchise.

A nice enough young man, Wiggins played professional basketball with an indifference that will — in Minnesota, at least — outlive his NBA career. Shortly after arriving in a trade, he looked deeply into owner Glen Taylor’s eyes and told him he loved basketball and Minnesota, not necessarily in that order, and was rewarded with a max contract.

He played just well enough for five seasons to make the Timberwolves believe he had more to unpack, and while he has improved this season — 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game — it was clear he was not part of the solution.

Rosas not only moved Wiggins but did so for Russell, who immediately becomes the Timberwolves’ best point guard since Sam Cassel helped them make the Western Conference finals in 2004. The Warriors also get a protected first-round draft pick and second-round pick in 2021. So what? Russell, 23, is signed through 2023, and the Timberwolves have two first-round picks this summer.

It was easy to get lost in the volume Friday; the Wolves put seven guys on stage with new jerseys. But the simple act of moving Wiggins should not be underestimated. It must have been like passing the world’s largest kidney stone.

Plans are important, but every pro sports executive has a vision. Some are written in crayon (Kevin McHale), some in pencil (Tom Thibodeau) and some with letters cut from magazine headlines (David Kahn). What really matters is how much the executive puts into making it real.

This is a team whose marketing slogan could be “Give us another chance. Again.” Every year. So, yes, Rosas’ Plan A is just about Plan Z for Timberwolves fans. It might work, it might not. But at least we know incontrovertibly that Gersson Rosas working on it. Hard.