“Instead of finding an offensive finisher, this whole week has been focused on making our defense finish. All five (players),” head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “You just see how passive we can be later in the game when things aren’t going well. We kind of play softer, and we’re nervous for our kid to score (on us). So instead of worrying about who’s my go-to offensively, I’m focused on all five defensively.”

The Beavers have lost nine of 10 games -- most of which were well within reach in the final minutes -- but DeVille said her primary frustrations haven’t stemmed from the lack of a player who can score a have-to-have-it basket on a consistent basis.

“I think the most frustrating things come from the overall performance of the team to even be in situations to need a go-to kid,” she said. “But it definitely is difficult to not have a calm and cool offensive person to take over for us.”

Instead of finding a solution by way of a single dominant source, BSU is banking on balance.

“I think anyone on our team is capable of taking over the game, but really, this comes down to being a team,” sophomore Trinity Myer said. “It’s a team sport. Looking out for each other, getting the ball to each other. If one of us is hot, let’s get the ball to whoever’s playing (well). We just have to play through our strengths.”

Bemidji State (7-13, 4-12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) will need as much this weekend. The Beavers are expecting a fight from Concordia-St. Paul in their first meeting since BSU knocked the top-seeded Golden Bears out of last season’s NSIC Tournament -- and even kept them from making the NCAA Tournament.

“They probably are ready to have a little more fire against us. I’m sure they don’t forget easily,” DeVille said. “We’re more focused on the fact that we’ve got to get tougher. We’ve got to find wins and fix the ‘over and over again’ mistakes that we’ve been seeing.”

Myer echoed as much, bracing for CSP to come out swinging but keeping the focus within the team.

“We know that we’re going to their gym, where we beat them last year to go to the (Sanford) Pentagon,” Myer said. “We know that they’re going to have a little bit more of a grit, probably, towards us. Ourselves, as a team, we need to have a little bit more grit to us, knowing, ‘Hey, we are capable of beating just about any team in the NSIC.”

The grudge match begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in St. Paul. Minnesota State will host the weekend finale at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in Mankato.

DeVille isn’t demanding a breakout individual performance or a career night from any of her players, but she is holding them to a standard higher collectively than what they’ve shown of late.

“In the Northern Sun especially, to have a great 40 minutes is very difficult based on the defenses and offenses we’ve seen,” DeVille said. “But, more than just 40 minutes of perfection, (we want) a similar flow of withstanding a couple runs and having our own. Not having the roller coaster type of drop offs that we’ve been seeing.”

And the team has bought in, knowing how it needs to approach each night.

“It’s just getting everyone to play (well),” Myer said. “If all of us are in double digits or at eight, nine points, I think we’ll be more likely to win games instead of just one of us going off. If all five of us play even a little bit above average, we’re winning.”