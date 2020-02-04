MINNEAPOLIS -- A lumberjack spent four minutes wielding a chainsaw to carve a small tree trunk into a resemblance of “Goldy,” buck teeth and all, in a halftime show during the Gophers-Badgers game on Wednesday night, Feb. 5, at Williams Arena.

Once the sawdust was cleared from halfcourt, Minnesota continued to spend the rest of the evening slicing up Wisconsin in a 70-52 blowout win that gave the U an important NCAA tournament résumé builder.

Minnesota (12-10, 6-6 Big Ten) also produced its first home win over Wisconsin since coach Richard Pitino’s first season in 2014. The Gophers led by as many as 22 points in the comfortable victory.

Wisconsin (13-10, 6-6) had won nine of the past 10 games in the rivalry, including when former Badger big man Ethan Happ blew kisses to Minnesota students after a 56-51 win at the Barn 364 days ago.

On Wednesday, Gophers fans booed Brad Davison during pregame introductions as the Maple Grove, Minn., native returned from a one-game suspension for an apparent hit to the groin of Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery on Jan. 30.

The boos continued when Davison handled the ball and extended when he went to the free-throw line or when he was called for a foul. He didn’t boost the Badgers much on the court with four points, all on free throws, and the Gophers student section chanted “We want Brad!” as the game entered garbage time.

Davison’s fellow Minnesotan, Nate Reuvers of Lakeville North, led Wisconsin with 14 points. Davison and Reuvers spent the final minutes on the bench.

The Gophers jolted the Badgers in the first half, leading by as many as 17 and 45-32 at the break. Minnesota exploited Wisconsin with a 24-8 advantage in points in the paint in the opening 20 minutes.

Payton Willis returned from a one-game absence for a left non-shooting shoulder injury to lead Minnesota with 11 points in the opening nine minutes. He led all scorers with 13 at the half as well as 21 for the game.

Daniel Oturu added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

After shooting 30 percent in a two-game losing streak to Michigan State and Illinois last week, the Gophers shot 55 percent in the first half. Minnesota had at least three segments when they made four straight shots.

Gabe Kalscheur and Oturu made back-to-back 3-pointers to open up the second half, but the U then cooled off considerably, making only 25 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes.

But the damage had been done on the hardwood.