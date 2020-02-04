MINNEAPOLIS -- Sara Scalia knew she had to fake it in order to make it.

The former Stillwater (Minn.) and St. Paul Central basketball player made an immediate impression on new Minnesota Gophers women’s coach Lindsay Whalen with her play for the Ponies in 2018, but once the sharp-shooting guard arrived on the Minnesota campus as a freshman last summer, self-doubt crept in.

“It was really rough days, for sure, because of my confidence,” Scalia said last week. “I didn’t know when to shoot and when not to shoot.”

By October, Scalia forced herself to compartmentalize that naysaying voice in her head and soon her portrayal of confidence was no longer an act.

Scalia moved into the starting lineup after Minnesota’s season opener in early November. She currently holds the fourth-best freshman 3-point shooting percentage in program history and twice has been named Big Ten freshman of the week.

Scalia and the Gophers (14-8, 4-7 Big Ten) will play Wisconsin (11-11, 3-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. During her high school days, the Badgers were among her final three college choices, along with the Gophers and Marquette, but once Whalen was hired, Scalia was on board less than month later as Whalen’s first recruiting commitment.

“It was really quick,” Whalen said. “But it was like this kid can play. She can shoot the ball.”

When asked when she knew Scalia could play in the Big Ten, Whalen referenced Scalia’s high school days with the Ponies and in AAU. Scalia scored 24 points in Stillwater’s Class 4A championship game loss to Hopkins at Williams Arena in March 2019.

“Throughout her AAU career, she hit big shot after big shot,” Whalen said. “I saw her for, I think, two games and then a week later she was committed.”

Scalia’s buy-in has been seen daily on campus, but it has come with a different set of questions. In addition to practices, she lives in the Cunningham Basketball Performance Center, with Whalen often looking down from her upstairs office.

“I wonder if she should be in class,” Whalen said. “ ‘Sara, did you have class today?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, I just finished.’ ‘OK, good.’ ”

Scalia, who plans to major in business, will take roughly 500 shots a day. She starts inside with layups and works her way out to take more 3-pointers than any other shot.

“If my shot is on,” she says, “it’s a little shorter (session). But if it’s off, then it’s a little longer day.”

Added senior guard Jasmine Brunson, “You have to fight to get her out the gym.”

Scalia’s range became legend at Stillwater, with some shots taken from near the logo at center court.

“I get real deep,” she said of her current range. “Honestly, I’m not sure how deep I get sometimes. In the game, people say that was a deep 3, but I don’t really notice how deep it is.”

Scalia’s rediscovered confidence came through repetition.

“That moxie and confidence comes in how hard she works every day and how much time she is in here and no one else is in here,” Whalen said. “There are times when I have no idea that she is in here shooting or working on her game.”

Scalia is shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and averaging 11.1 points per game. She is on pace to pass all-time leading scorer Rachel Banham for fifth in made 3s as a freshman.

“The reason that Steph Curry has all the confidence in the world to hit shots is that he shoots them all the time and he makes them in practice,” Whalen said. “That is Sara Scalia. She practices them every day, so it’s not surprising that she hits a step-back 3 at Purdue.”

Scalia said former U shooter Carlie Wagner is an alum she probably looks up to the most. The New Richland, Minn., native shot 35 percent from 3 at Minnesota and has played professionally in Spain.

Scalia’s confidence has her dreaming of playing at the next level, too. But she could be enjoying a bit of a honeymoon period right now.

As a freshman, Scalia’s game was unknown to opponents at the start of the year, but that is changing as Big Ten foes play Minnesota for a second time this season. Teams know she’s a shooter, and they are trying to disrupt her rhythm.

For all of Scalia’s early success, she has made just 4 for her last 22 shots from deep in the past four games. One reason could be opponents’ focus on her now; she has climbed other teams’ scouting reports since leading scorer Destiny Pitts left the program in mid-January.

“Now (Scalia) is figuring out different ways to help the team besides just scoring,” Whalen said. “… Learning now that they are really quick, they are really long, really physical, and how do I now get in there and get those same shots?”