BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s basketball head coach Chelsea DeVille announced the addition of Jenna Anderson, a center from Coon Rapids, as the fifth member of the team’s 2020-21 signing class.

Anderson joins the incoming 2020-21 recruiting class of Sam Pogatchnik, Amme Sheforgen, Jana Swanson and Lily Weimann.

Anderson, a 6-foot-4-inch center, is a two-sport letter winner in basketball and volleyball at Royalton High School. She has been selected to the All-Prairie Conference team over the past three seasons while helping RHS earn Prairie Conference championships in the last two seasons. She was also selected to the Section 6AA All-Section Team following the 2018-19 season.

For her career, Anderson has scored 841 points while averaging 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.