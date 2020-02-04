MINNEAPOLIS — Gersson Rosas promised the Timberwolves would be aggressive during his tenure as the team’s President of Basketball Operations. He proved it Tuesday night.

Minnesota is sending Robert Covington and Jordan Bell to Houston and Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier to Denver in a four-team deal that will bring young talent, an expiring contract and a first-round pick to the Timberwolves.

The Wolves are acquiring Brooklyn’s lottery-protected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft from Atlanta, along with Evan Turner’s expiring contract. From Denver, Minnesota receives Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press. None of those players are signed beyond this season.

Notably, Houston sent starting center Clint Capela to Atlanta as part of the trade.

ESPN reported the 12 players involved in the trade marks the most in a single deal since 2000.

Both Hernangomez and Beasley are young players with plenty of promise, who simply haven’t had consistent roles with the Nuggets. Hernangomez is an ideal fit at the power forward in Minnesota’s system, while Beasley is a 3-point sniper — shooting 38 percent from deep for his career — and the type of perimeter scorer Minnesota severely needed.

Both young players will be restricted free-agents Minnesota will have a chance to re-sign this offseason. The Brooklyn pick figures to convey this season in the mid-to-late teens. The Wolves also currently own their own pick, which will almost certainly be in the top 10. Those are two strong assets, even in a draft that’s been deemed “weak” by many analysts.

Tuesday’s trade affords Minnesota the chance to see young, talented players perform in its system over the final third of the season, and gives the Timberwolves the opportunity to either re-sign those players — probably the most likely outcome — or use them as potential sign-and-trade chips this offseason.

With the picks and now some semblance of salary cap flexibility, Minnesota has some freedom of movement as Rosas and Co. continue to attempt to shape the roster to fit the team’s vision for how it wants to play.

The biggest piece for Minnesota to give up is Covington. He had a strong relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns and provided the shooting and defense the Timberwolves lacked otherwise. Minnesota’s roster at-large doesn’t really match the new offensive and defensive systems it has incorporated this season, but Covington — who still has two years left on his affordable contract beyond this season — was a near perfect fit.

But it was clear this roster wasn’t good enough to win, as this season has proved, and Covington — a highly productive two-way play on a good contract — was one of the few truly valued assets on the Wolves’ roster. Rosas determined it necessary to capitalize on that value to open a few doors for Minnesota’s future.

Bates-Diop showed promise in his second NBA season, and his intelligent game, predicated heavily on cutting without the ball, could be a nice fit in Denver. Bell, Napier and Vonleh were all cheap fliers Minnesota took this offseason as it assembled its roster. Napier played a lot by necessity with Minnesota thin at point guard, while Vonleh and Bell rarely cracked the rotation here in Minnesota.

The Wolves’ roster was in obvious need of a shakeup, and Tuesday night’s massive deal got the process going in a big way. Don’t expect Minnesota to be done dealing as Thursday’s trade deadline lurks. Along with its continued pursuit of Golden State guard D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota now has a massive hole at point guard it likely needs to fill.