ST. CLOUD -- It took four overtimes and 52 minutes to do so, but the Bemidji High School boys basketball team finally outlasted St. Cloud Tech 90-87 Tuesday night in St. Cloud.

The Jacks turned a 39-36 halftime deficit into a 69-all tie during the final 18 minutes of regulation. From there, the teams played to a 4-4 deadlock in overtime and then a 5-5 tie in double overtime.

Nobody scored in triple overtime, keeping the score at 78-all, but the Bemidji offense took off with a 12-9 edge in the fourth and decisive extra frame.

The Lumberjacks got 36 points and 17 rebounds out of Colten Jensen, while Gavin Luksik had 17 points, Quincy Wilson 15 and Silas Hess 11.

Wilson saved nine of his points for the overtime periods to help carry BHS to the finish line. Jensen had 16 points in the first half and a dozen in the second half, but he reserved an additional eight for the extra frames.

Pal Choul put in 35 points for the Tigers (2-16) on the night, while Devyn Yeager tallied 18.

Bemidji will have time to rest up before returning home to host Sartell-St. Stephen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 90, St. Cloud Tech 87 (4OT)

BHS 36 33 4 5 0 12 -- 87

SCT 39 30 4 5 0 9 -- 90

BEMIDJI (12-4) -- Jensen 36, Luksik 17, Q. Wilson 15, S. Hess 11, Arel 4, B. Hess 2, Williams 3, Severts 2.

ST. CLOUD TECH (2-16) -- Choul 35, Yeager 18, Campina 14, Trewick 8, Jett 8, Cochran 4.