ROSEAU -- One of the state’s best got the better of the Bemidji High School girls basketball team on Tuesday, as Roseau’s Katie Borowicz poured in 38 points to help the Rams beat BHS 65-49 in Roseau.

The Lumberjacks (14-6) entered halftime in a 33-23 deficit, and Borowicz made sure there wouldn’t be a second-half comeback. The junior guard nearly outscored Bemidji herself -- putting up 22, compared to 26 from BHS -- as the Rams separated for the 16-point victory.

The win was Roseau’s 10th in a row and bumps them up to 17-3 on the year.

Lindsey Hildenbrand had a team-high 13 points for the Jacks, including 10 in the second half. Katie Alto contributed 10 points on the night alongside nine from Ashley Hofstad.

Julia Braaten tallied an additional 17 for the Rams.

The loss for Bemidji snaps a seven-game stretch that featured six wins. The Lumberjacks will look to start anew with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Detroit Lakes on Friday, Feb. 7.

Roseau 65, Bemidji 49

BHS 23 26 -- 49

ROS 33 32 -- 65

BEMIDJI (14-6) -- L. Hildenbrand 13, Alto 10, Hofstad 9, Johnson 6, E. Wade 5, Bolte 2, R. Jones 2, T. Wade 2.

ROSEAU (17-3) -- Borowicz 38, Braaten 17, Bender 4, Mooney 4, Bachleitner 2.