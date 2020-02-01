HERMANTOWN -- Quincy Wilson made his return to the court on Saturday, dropping 14 points to help the Bemidji High School boys basketball team take down Hermantown 74-58 on the road.

Wilson, who missed eight games due to a Dec. 20 injury, poured in 11 second-half points to contribute to a second-half surge from BHS (11-4). Colten Jensen added a game-high 26 points for the visitors, who outscored the Hawks by a 43-30 margin after entering halftime ahead 31-28.

Gavin Luksik also produced 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Lumberjacks, while Silas Hess followed with seven points and five assists.

Kevin Thomas had 15 points in the losing efforts for Hermantown (13-6).

Bemidji also snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Hawks, who came in ranked as the No. 13 team in Class 3A.

BHS, sitting at No. 10 in Class 3A, will next see St. Cloud Tech at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in St. Cloud with hopes of stretching its winning streak to six.

Bemidji 74, Hermantown 58

BHS 31 43 -- 74

HHS 28 30 -- 58

BEMIDJI (11-4) -- Jensen 26, Luksik 14, Q. Wilson 14, S. Hess 7, Arel 5, B. Hess 3, Snell 3, Biehn 2.

HERMANTOWN (13-6) -- Thomas 15, Everett 14, Soumis 13, Kucza 9, Mesedahl 4, Wikstrom 3.