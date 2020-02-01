BEMIDJI -- Even though it followed a familiar script, Saturday afternoon didn’t play out as expected for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

“It wasn’t going to be a ‘gimme’ win, obviously, but we had to win,” head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We are on this losing streak, and it feels so heavy right now because every game has been the exact same. And we haven’t won.”

The Beavers never established themselves as the frontrunner against Southwest Minnesota State, slipping into a 69-58 letdown at the BSU Gymnasium for their fifth straight loss and ninth in 10 games.

“As a team, we want it, but we have those mental lapses and lapses of being tough,” junior center Taylor Bray said. “We let up, and we can’t guard. … We just need to find someone who’s going to take charge through the game and pick everybody up when we need it.”

The game was closer than the final score implied, but all the same, there was a feeling of frustration from Bemidji State (7-13, 4-12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference). Both Bray and DeVille emphasized a burning need for a finisher.

“We don’t have a go-to kid offensively that we trust, that we look to and that we go to,” DeVille said. “We’re not consistent. We don’t have that (scorer when) times are tough.”

Much of the game manifested a textbook back-and-forth affair, as nobody led by more than four points until the final basket of the third quarter. But even despite seven ties and 13 lead changes, the Mustangs led for 31:29 to BSU’s 5:47.

SMSU (11-10, 6-10 NSIC) used an early 5-0 run -- a significant spurt in Saturday’s game -- to bring an 18-14 advantage into the second quarter. The Beavers later went ahead 22-21 on a Brooklyn Bachmann 3-pointer, but the lead vanished their next time down on defense.

BSU kept in it, ultimately tied at 30-all on a Gabby DuBois putback and ahead 35-34 on a Trinity Myer steal and layup just before the halftime buzzer, but the Mustangs proved to be no pushover in the third.

The Mustangs took back the lead within 11 seconds. Even though the Beavers snuck ahead on a Claire Wolhowe layup, SMSU answered back the next time down -- then again after all but one of all Bemidji State buckets from then on out in the third.

The Mustangs had a game-high five-point lead at 53-48 through three, then stretched the difference out to seven with the first score in the fourth.

Bray sparked a 6-0 run in response, scoring on two trips into the paint and getting the Beavers within 55-54. But, as has been the team’s theme of late, the next six points went against them, and the Mustangs held the control.

“That’s something we’ve been struggling with all year,” Bray said of taking and protecting a lead. “That’s the most frustrating part about it because we get up and work so hard for it, and then we have mental lapses.”

SMSU closed the final 33.7 seconds on a 7-0 run from the free-throw line with BSU in foul mode.

“It was just a matter of a miss here and a score down there,” DeVille said. “I was never in a panic mode in this game, it was just little things to finish off the game. They did it, and we didn’t.”

Bray finished with 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting, plus 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. DuBois followed in scoring with nine points.

Meleah Reinhart led the Mustang efforts with 15 points.

Bemidji State returns to the road to face Concordia-St. Paul at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

SMSU 69, Bemidji State 58

SMSU 18 16 19 16 -- 69

BSU 14 21 13 10 -- 58

SMSU (11-10, 6-10 NSIC) -- Reinhart 15, Borchers 14, Stelter 13, Gehloff 11, Baxter 6, Akoi 4, Wall 4, Teske 2, Drummer 0, Frank 0, Schoknecht 0. Totals 23-61, 19-25, 69.

BEMIDJI STATE (7-13, 4-12 NSIC) -- Bray 20, DuBois 9, Myer 8, Bachmann 7, Heittola 5, Wolhowe 5, Rezabek 4, Gartner 0, Wenner 0, Zerr 0. Totals 21-49, 14-21, 58.