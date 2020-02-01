BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team sailed to a 70-45 victory over Hibbing on Saturday afternoon at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Lumberjacks pulled ahead to a 38-24 lead by the half and never looked back in a complete-game win that improved the team to 14-5 on the season.

Lindsey Hildenbrand bucketed a game-high 17 points for BHS. Ashley Hofstad and Katie Alto each tacked on 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Jacie Clusiau paced the Bluejackets (9-12) with 14 points in the losing effort.

After going 4-1 on a five-game homestand, Bemidji will hope to keep the ball rolling on an upcoming five-game road swing. The Jacks will travel to Roseau to begin the road trip with a 6:30 p.m. tip on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Bemidji 70, Hibbing 45

HIB 24 21 -- 45

BHS 38 32 -- 70

BEMIDJI (14-5) -- L. Hildenbrand 17, Hofstad 14, Alto 11, Johnson 6, E. Wade 6, R. Jones 5, Pemberton 4, T. Wade 4, Zetah-Cornelius 2, Peterson 1.

HIBBING (9-12) -- Clusiau 14, Manning 10, Hawkinson 9, Petrich 4, Williams 4, Aune 2, Clough 1, Kivela 1.