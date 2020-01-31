BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team just needed a spark to get itself going on Friday night.

That spark, though, was nowhere to be found.

“We just weren’t very good offensively, for some reason,” head coach Mike Boschee said. “That’s the sad part, because we’ve been really, really good there.”

The Beavers never made a final push, succumbing to an off night offensively for a 66-54 home loss to the Cougars.

The 54 points that Bemidji State mustered stood as a season low within Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. To make matters worse -- depending on how you look at it -- is that the 66 points allowed was their second-best defensive showing within league play.

“The sad part is that I thought we played well enough defensively to get this one,” Boschee said. “We weren’t great defensively the last couple weekends, but tonight, I thought we were pretty good. But offensively -- and us being as good as we’ve been offensively -- we didn’t have anything. Very disappointing.”

BSU (8-11, 5-10 NSIC) was sitting pretty in the first half, ahead 25-16 off the efforts of a 14-3 run. Griffin Chase added a layup for a 27-18 lead soon after, but it was all Cougars from then on.

USF (16-5, 12-3 NSIC) closed the first half with the final 10 points for a one-point lead into the break, later piling it on with the first six points of the second half.

“It seems like we play really well for five minutes, and then we keep making little mistakes that just add up to that (10-0) run,” junior forward Derek Thompson said. “They had a big run in the second half, too, which got them up to about 19. We’ve got to find ways to play a full 40 minutes.”

The Beavers went 6 minutes, 11 seconds without scoring between the end of the first half and the start of the second. That allowed Sioux Falls to rattle off 16 straight points, and the night was never the same again.

“We were feeling good in the first half, and then we turned the ball over a bunch down the stretch and gave up some boards,” Boschee said. “It was a 10-0 run to end the first half, I believe. Second half, it was a 6-0 run to start the half. … It just all adds up. Every possession really matters. We couldn’t add up the possessions to get us enough points to win.”

The Cougars hit their 19-point lead late in the second thanks to a 15-3 run, sinking BSU in a 62-43 hole with six minutes remaining. Bemidji State didn’t have the offense to answer, making just two field goals in the final four minutes.

“We can’t let stuff like that change the whole game,” Thompson said of USF’s 16-0 game-changer. “We can’t get down by 19 points just because they go on a little run. We’ve got to end those runs quicker, stop them sooner.”

Sioux Falls took care of the basketball against pressure defense at the finish, executing for the 66-54 win.

Chase tallied 14 points to pace all scorers. Thompson, Max Bjorklund and Logan Bader all pitched in 11. Bader, who entered the night 29 points away from 1,000 in his career, now sits at 982 entering Saturday’s weekend finale.

Teathloach Pal and Devin Green posted 12 points apiece for the Cougars.

The Beavers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, when they host Southwest Minnesota State back at the BSU Gymnasium.

Sioux Falls 66, Bemidji State 54

USF 28 38 -- 66

BSU 27 27 -- 54

SIOUX FALLS (16-5, 12-3 NSIC) -- Green 12, Pal 12, Grinde 11, J. Thompson 10, Adams 8, Houghton 6, Slater 5, Lybaek 2, Surlic 0. Totals 25-50, 8-10, 66.

BEMIDJI STATE (8-11, 5-10 NSIC) -- Chase 14, Bader 11, Bjorklund 11, Thompson 11, Olizia 3, Baumgartner 2, Wagner 2, Landwehr 0. Totals 19-52, 7-8, 54.