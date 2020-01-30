BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team sure made things interesting Friday night, but it ultimately fell futile in a 73-64 loss to No. 15 Sioux Falls at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers nearly won their first game over a ranked opponent in over nine years, but a slow offensive start and a key lull dashed their hopes of history.

“They’re such a good team,” Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “… We were so soft and we played so tentative and scared instead of really locking into things.”

BSU’s defense showed up in the opening five minutes, however, forcing the Cougars (19-3, 12-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) into five turnovers and a subpar shooting start. But USF dominated over the final three minutes, turning a one-point game into a 15-5 lead after a quarter thanks to a closing 9-0 run.

The difference hit 17 at 26-9 off another 9-0 spurt early in the second. But then the Beavers (7-12, 4-11 NSIC) came to life with an 8-1 run, highlighted by Claire Wolhowe’s savvy up-and-under move in the post.

Bemidji State held within 10 as late as 29-19, and yet Sioux Falls had the final eight points of the half for a commanding 36-19 advantage.

“In the first half, we were turning it over quite a bit,” freshman center Rachael Heittola siad. “We really needed to lock down. I know even me, for sure. We had to be tough, get in there and play our ball. Because we weren’t playing our ball.”

A furious third quarter made a game of things. BSU made all eight shots from the field, including four from downtown, plus all four from the free-throw line for a 24-11 advantage in the frame.

“When shots are falling, it makes you play better defensively and up-tempo offensively,” DeVille said. “But it wasn’t some magical motion. It was our same motion (offense), and we just heard the message at halftime. It was received, and we came out with a little more spark, obviously.”

The message was to “toughen up, grow up and play harder,” DeVille said, and her players certainly took it to heart.

Sydney Zerr drained a pair of 3-pointers late in the third off Trinity Myer feeds, and the second shot brought the Beavers within 47-43 entering the fourth.

“It’s a confidence booster,” Heittola said of the third-quarter run. “It tells us that we can do this. We’re so close. We’ve got to finish it.”

That final step eluded Bemidji State, though. The Cougars opened the fourth quarter on a 13-3 run to jump ahead 60-46 with six minutes remaining. All BSU momentum was long gone by then, and USF was never threatened again in the ultimate nine-point final.

“Honestly, against any team it’s really hard when you get down in a hole that big,” Heittola said. “But them being No. 15 in the nation, it’s just that much harder. So it means we have to be that much more mentally tough.”

Myer finished with 24 points, seven assists and five steals. She also went 13-for-14 from the free-throw line, one off Sierra Senske’s single-game program record of 14-for-14 set in February 2017. Heittola added another 10 points off the bench and Taylor Bray nine.

Sioux Falls standout Kaely Hummel directed things on the other end with 17 points alongside 13 from Mariah Szymanski.

The Beavers will hope to correct course through a 3:30 p.m. tipoff against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Feb. 1, at home.

No. 15 Sioux Falls 73, Bemidji State 64

USF 15 21 11 26 -- 73

BSU 5 14 24 21 -- 64

SIOUX FALLS (19-3, 12-3 NSIC) -- Hummel 17, Szymanski 13, Geer 12, Huinker 7, Jones 6, Blackburn 4, James 4, Thramer 4, Goodhope 3, Mataloni 3, Carlson 0, Dagostino 0, Sanders 0, Slater 0. Totals 28-61, 12-18, 73.

BEMIDJI STATE (7-12, 4-11 NSIC) -- Myer 24, Heittola 10, Bray 9, Bachmann 6, Zerr 6, Wolhowe 5, DuBois 2, Gartner 2, Rezabek 0. Totals 19-39, 22-25, 64.