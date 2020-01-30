BEMIDJI -- Often evidenced by chaotic and choppy play, Thursday night was no masterpiece. But since it was a win, the Bemidji High School girls basketball team will take it.

“With all the fouls that get called, it makes it really (disjointed),” head coach Steve Schreiber said. “When you’re stopping and shooting free throws constantly, it’s just hard to get into a flow. But we win by 14 points, and I don’t even know that it was that close. We felt comfortable in the second half.”

The Lumberjacks adjusted and excelled on Thursday, topping Duluth East 49-35 inside the BHS Gymnasium.

“We’re going to have games like this, where there are a bunch of whistles,” senior Katie Alto said. “We just had to keep playing our game. If we didn’t like the fouls, just get past it and don’t argue. Forget about it and keep going.”

Bemidji waded through a night that featured more whistles than offensive highlights, plus the physicality and loose-ball scrambles to match. Although they didn’t often get to showcase their desired brand of basketball, the Jacks still found a way to make it work.

“I don’t know that we found our stereotypical flow for Bemidji basketball,” Schreiber said. “If they wanted to push the tempo a little bit, we could have scored 70 tonight. But we didn't need to because we were playing really good defense.”

That emphasis showed up right away. BHS (13-5) held the Greyhounds (8-10) to two points over a 5 minute, 30 second stretch, which allowed for an 11-2 run. Off Alto’s closing 3-pointer, the Lumberjacks had an 18-12 lead and never trailed again.

Duluth East cut back as close as four, but Lindsey Hildenbrand’s putback and another Alto three gave Bemidji a 28-18 lead by halftime.

“We pride ourselves on really good 1-on-1 defense that can help when we need to,” Schreiber said. “We don’t want to rely on help; we want to be able to stop the ball 1-on-1. But when we needed help, we got help every single time tonight.”

BHS flirted with foul trouble in the first half, but it overwhelmed the Jacks in the second half. Hildenbrand reached four personal fouls with 13:34 remaining -- her second within two seconds -- while Emily Wade and Ashley Hofstad each picked up their fourth in back-to-back fashion with over eight minutes left.

“It’s nice to have a Jody Pemberton and a Emma Huberty on the bench,” Schreiber said. “They don’t play a ton of varsity minutes for us right now (but) when we need them, they’re totally ready.

“Everyone’s just filling their roles this year. We have not had foul trouble like this in the four years I’ve been here. The fact that Jody stepped up and played a really good eight minutes for us, Emma played a really good four minutes, it just speaks to the fact that they are ready on the bench whenever we need them.”

No scoreboard drama unfolded in the second half. The biggest concern remained with fouls -- both sides finished with two foul outs after 47 total calls in the game. Bemidji used an 8-1 run to build a defensive-fueled 14-point advantage at 40-26, and that difference held to the end.

“In past games, we haven’t played help defense that well, and today -- especially with all the fouls -- we knew we had to help each other and be there,” Alto said. “I think this is one of the best defensive games we’ve played.”

Alto tallied 14 points as the lone Lumberjack in double figures, while Hildenbrand pitched in nine and Beth Bolte eight.

BHS will close its five-game homestand against Hibbing at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Bemidji 49, Duluth East 35

DE 18 17 -- 35

BHS 28 21 -- 49

DULUTH EAST (8-10) -- Guenther 14, Hagen 14, Hermanson 4, White 2, Callaway 1.

BEMIDJI (13-5) -- Alto 14, Hildenbrand 9, Bolte 8, Johnson 7, E. Wade 7, R. Jones 2, Hofstad 1, Huberty 1.