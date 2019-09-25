“Obviously it bothers us. We talk about it, but it’s something you just have to keep fighting through,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “… You’re not willing to say it’s OK. But sometimes it’s just the growth we have to go through to get to where we want to be. Attitudes are pretty good for the most part. They’re hungry. They’ve been close.”

Close has been the theme for the Beavers (8-10, 5-9 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) lately. Five of Bemidji State’s past six games have been decided in the final minute of regulation or in overtime, and in all six, BSU has drawn the short end of the stick.

“We’ve found ways to lose tight games. We’re trying to switch that right now,” junior guard Griffin Chase said. “… Every day we’re still trying to get better, working on things we need to improve on. I think, if we keep continuing to do that, the games will turn around for us.”

Last weekend’s casualties came as a result of pressure free throws and late defensive stands, both of which went against the Beavers.

“Free throws, you can’t coach it,” Boschee said. “You’ve got to step up there and knock them down. But the defensive part has got to continue to grow and get better. That’s where a lot of focus has been.”

Bemidji State will have a chance for redemption this weekend against Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State. The Cougars (15-5, 11-3 NSIC) lead the South Division, while the Mustangs (6-14, 3-11 NSIC) sit at the bottom, but Chase isn’t downplaying either matchup.

“Both teams this weekend are really good,” he said. “We’re going to have a very good defensive effort. Both teams have some really strong players. If we focus in on our individual and overall team goals, I think we’ll be OK.”

The weekend tips at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, against USF, and SMSU will help close the series at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. And although the Beavers have just one more home weekend once they get through this one, Boschee isn’t putting too much stock into the advantages of a familiar gym.

“We don’t talk about it a lot, the home and away stuff,” he said. “We want to be good no matter where you are. Obviously when you’re at home, you feel like you should be playing better. … But we want to put ourselves in a position to win the game. Again, if we do it this weekend, both nights, hopefully we can make the plays to get it done.”

Bader keeps climbing

History could be had inside the BSU Gymnasium this weekend.

Senior forward Logan Bader is poised to become the 18th member of Bemidji State’s 1,000 Point Club, and it could happen as soon as this weekend. He currently sits at 971 career points entering the matchups with Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State.

Bader scored 25 points in two games last weekend. If he doesn’t reach the 29 needed this weekend, the Beavers face Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State on the road Feb. 7-8.

With another 17 rebounds, Bader would also become just the fifth player in Bemidji State history to reach 1,000 points and 600 rebounds. Bader’s 583 career rebounds ranks seventh all-time and is 111 off Steve Vogel’s program-best 694 from 1975-78.