BEMIDJI -- Something changed with the Bemidji State women’s basketball team when the calendar flipped to 2020. Gabby DuBois wants to get back to how things were.

“We just need to come out strong and play like we know we can,” DuBois said. “Play as the team that we played (like) in 2019. I feel like, coming into 2020, we’ve kind of been coming out slow. If we play like we did in 2019, I think we’ll be fine.”

The Beavers were flying high to close the calendar year, sitting at 6-4 overall and 3-3 within Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. It marked their first time entering the new year at .500 in league play since 2011-12.

Ever since, BSU has lost seven of eight and sits 7-11 overall and 4-10 in NSIC games.

The solution isn’t an electrifying individual performance or a player to do more than expected, head coach Chelsea DeVille said. She just needs everyone to play well collectively.

“We don’t need one showman to just show up and play outstanding,” DeVille said. “We need all five kids on the court to do what they can do well, and really nothing more, nothing less. It’s just own your role, do it well. And move the basketball and let your teammates do what they do well.”

It may be easier said than done this weekend against No. 15 Sioux Falls, as the program hasn't defeated a nationally ranked opponent since topping No. 21 Augustana in January 2011. But a national ranking won’t alter how Bemidji State comes out.

“I don’t really worry about that portion of that,” DeVille said. “We need to be really focused and locked in, no matter who we’re playing -- a nationally ranked team or someone who hasn’t won a conference game. That’s our focus.”

The Beavers also get Southwest Minnesota State in the weekend finale. In both games, DuBois is expecting BSU to come out with a better fight than it showed in last weekend’s letdowns against Minot State and U-Mary.

“I think we have a little chip on our shoulder,” DuBois said. “We definitely thought we could have won both those games. Coming off that, nobody likes losing. (We have) that chip on our shoulder, wanting to come back and dominate this weekend.”

Bemidji State first meets the NSIC South-leading Cougars (18-3, 11-3 NSIC) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the BSU Gymnasium. The Mustangs (10-9, 5-9 NSIC) will next arrive for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday, Feb. 1.

“(They’re) two of the faster teams that we’ll see throughout the year,” DeVille said. “We can’t let either night be a track meet. … We’ve got to contain and slow down the race.”