MINNEAPOLIS -- Like so many basketball players and teams this week, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are reflecting on Kobe Bryant’s life and how it can relate to or inspire their own.

Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino isn’t, however, pulling from Bryant’s five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, 33,643 career points or any other highlight from his 20-year, to-be Hall of Fame career for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday, Pitino had his team learn of Bryant’s four airballs as a teenage rookie against the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals in 1997. The Gophers watched that footage Tuesday.

“How do you respond to failure? And all those things,” Pitino said Wednesday.

The night of the “Airball Game,” Bryant landed in the L.A. area and went directly to a local high school to work on his shot “until the sun came up.” That work carried into that offseason.

“It was an early turning point for me,” Bryant told the Los Angeles Daily News for a 2016 story. “At 18 years old, it was gut-check time.”

The Gophers (11-9, 5-5 Big Ten) could use a boost going into Thursday’s game against No. 19 Illinois (15-5, 7-2) at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota is shooting 28 percent from 3-point range in Big Ten games, which ranks 13th out of 14 teams in the league as of Monday night. The Gophers were shooting 36 percent in nonconference play.

“It’s been abysmal,” Pitino said.

Gabe Kalscheur is shooting 22 percent from deep in conference play, Alihan Demir is at 26 and Payton Willis 27. In a 70-52 loss to Michigan State on Sunday, the Gophers started 1 for 15 from 3-point range.

“I’m reading these (stats), i’m not sure how we’ve won a game,” Pitino said on his Gopher Sports Network radio show Tuesday.

They’ve won because of Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu have carried much of the load. That includes Carr shooting 37 percent from 3-point range, Oturu 32 percent. Pitino has been encouraging Kalscheur and Willis to get to the lane for points in the paint or trips to the free-throw line.

“You can’t be one dimensional,” Pitino said. “Gabe has gotten better at driving; Payton needs to get better, as well.”

Kalscheur wasn’t born yet when Bryant badly missed those shots in Salt Lake City. “That was big how he just kept at it,” he said. “He came back in the gym the next day and kept working.”

Pitino acknowledged regardless of how much a player like Kalscheur will fight through a slump, it is bound to affect you some way. The sophomore is shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc this season, down from 41 percent a year ago.

The day before Sunday’s loss, Kalscheur vowed not to let it “get into my head that much.”

“Just having that steady determination for the next game (that) the next one is going to go in,” he said. Against the Spartans, he went 3 for 9 from 3-point range.