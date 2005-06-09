The game will feature two dominant big men in the Big Ten with Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu and freshman Kofi Cockburn from Illinois. The two of them have combined for 19 double-doubles this season.

Cockburn is averaging 9.4 rebounds this season, fourth most by a D-I freshman (minimum 10 games). Since 2010-11, all other Illini freshmen have combined for three double-doubles.

Minnesota has won three of the last four meetings against Illinois despite similar scoring rates (Minnesota 74.8 ppg, Illinois 74.0) and three-point percentages (Minnesota 29.2, Illinois 28.9) in those four games. Illinois averaged 15.3 points off turnovers over that span compared to Minnesota’s 8.8 points off turnovers.

The Gophers shot 28.1% from the field against Michigan State on Sunday, their worst since shooting 23.9% at Wisconsin on February 28, 2012. They went 5-for-28 (.179) from three-point range, their worst since going 2-for-22 (.091) in the 2019 NCAA Tournament against Michigan State.

Gabe Kalscheur has scored in double figures in each of his last two games, going 6-for-16 from beyond the arc after shooting 3-for-22 from three-point range in his previous four games. He has taken 54 threes this month, most in the Big Ten, but is shooting 25.9% from long range in January, tied with Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell for worst among major conference players (min. 50 3PA).

Illinois has won six consecutive Big Ten games, something the Illini had not done since winning 15 straight conference games in the 2004-05 season, when they finished 37-2 and lost in the national title game. Ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll, this is Illinois’ highest ranking since the week of January 7, 2013 (No. 12).

Ayo Dosunmu hit a game-winning jumper over Zavier Simpson in Illinois’ win over Michigan on Saturday, finishing with a career-high 27 points. He has scored at least 15 points in five straight Big Ten games; no Illini player has done it in six straight conference games since Demetri McCamey in 2010-11.

Illinois is averaging 36.0 points in the paint this season, second highest in the Big Ten behind Rutgers (37.2). Opponents are averaging 26.9 points in the paint, and that +9.1 differential is also the second best in the conference (Rutgers, +12.2).