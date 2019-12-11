MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves did right by the late Kobe Bryant with the start of Monday night’s proceedings.

Ahead of Minnesota’s contest against Sacramento at Target Center — which was lit up in Laker purple — the Timberwolves aired a two-minute tribute to the Mamba on the video board, highlighting his career, the times he crossed paths with the Wolves, and his relationship with his late daughter, Gianna.

In pre-game introductions, Robert Covington emerged wearing a No. 8 jersey, and Karl-Anthony Towns — who gave a pre-game speech honoring Bryant in front of the home crowd — took to the court sporting the No. 24.

When the game started, Minnesota won the opening tip, and Andrew Wiggins proceeded to set the ball down directly on the same free-throw line where Kobe Bryant passes Michael Jordan in career points scored at Target Center five years and six weeks earlier.

That’s where the ball stayed until Minnesota was whistled for an 8-second violation, which turned the ball over to Sacramento. The Kings then took a 24-second violation to complete the ceremonies, all in memoriam of the Mamba.

Then finally came the competition, and that was just wild.

The Timberwolves imposed their will for the first 46 minutes of the game, and lost control over the final two.

Leading 115-100 with 2 minutes, 5 seconds to play, Minnesota succumbed to the machine that was Buddy Hield. The sniper scored 18 points over the final 4:36 of regulation. His final three brought Sacramento to within three points with 30 seconds to play.

The Kings got a stop on the ensuing possession, and Minnesota fouled De’Aaron Fox. Fox made his first free-throw, then missed his second on purpose. Fox darted into the lane to grab the rebound, get the putback and tie the game to send it to overtime.

Sacramento hit numerous big shots in the extra session. Trailing by three with seven seconds to play, Wiggins missed the potential game tying shot, sealing Minnesota’s 133-129 defeat.

The Wolves (15-32) have now lost 10 straight, and have double-digit losing streaks in both December and January.

This loss came on a night when Minnesota made 23 3-pointers, a new franchise record. Wiggins had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in defeat. Hield scored 42 for the Kings off the bench.

The Wolves led by as many as 27. Sacramento (17-29), coincidentally, ended Minnesota’s 11-game losing streak last month.