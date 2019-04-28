Everyone had an opinion: You either loved him or you hated him. I learned the latter, and he was an easy athlete to root against. He was cocky, he was selfish and he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But man, was he good at basketball.

I grew to appreciate -- genuinely appreciate -- what he accomplished on the hardwood, and for a time I believed it was his infamous Mamba Mentality that defined who he was.

He won five rings. He scored 60 points in an iconic farewell game. He made two free throws with a torn Achilles and walked himself off the court. (Seriously, who does that?) And 33,643 career points is more than enough to launch anybody into legendary lore.

That’s not how I’ll remember Kobe Bryant, though.

Just one month ago, Kobe sat courtside with his daughter, Gianna, as the two appeared to be breaking down X’s and O’s at an NBA game. For years, I thought it was all about Kobe to Kobe. And, hey, maybe it was. But that moment with GiGi served as proof that it didn’t finish that way.

Kobe and Gigi courtside breaking down the game pic.twitter.com/FxqSjVx6ew — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2019

The Invincible Kobe Bryant had grown old and mortal, well documented by all the bags of ice wrapped around his body as he sat on the bench in his final season. But his influence didn’t end when his career did.

Kobe tirelessly grew the game after he said goodbye. He inspired and then mentored the next generation of NBA superstars, he championed the WNBA as a passionate advocate of women’s basketball and he positioned his children to create their own legacy.

The raw heartbreak on Sabrina Ionescu’s face was absolutely sobering. She mourned the loss of two friends, and then she led Oregon to its biggest win of the season against its biggest rival. And then she mourned again.

Trae Young mourned, too. So did Dwyane Wade. And Shaquille O’Neal, and Gregg Popovich, and who knows how many others who have ever shouted “Kobe!” while shooting crumpled up paper into a garbage can.

The basketball world didn’t shed a tear for Kobe Bryant. It wept.

Tragedy abruptly and unapologetically reminds us that sports are so, so trivial. But they also hold an unrivaled ability to unite us when devastation otherwise suffocates. Sports provide the purest of outlets to celebrate, to honor, to persevere.

Kobe wasn’t perfect, and we don’t have to pretend he was. But he strived for and celebrated progress. When LeBron James passed him Saturday night for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list -- unfathomably just hours before Bryant’s death -- Kobe publicly congratulated the King’s accomplishment without abandon.

Kobe Bean Bryant was 41 years old when he and eight other passengers died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California. GiGi, traveling to her basketball game with dad, was 13.

I didn’t grow up idolizing Kobe. I didn’t copy his style or hang his poster on my wall. And yet my heart ached all the same on Sunday at news that will permanently scar his sport, his community and his loved ones. My heart ached for a future stripped from GiGi.

I prayed for their family -- and not in a monotonous “thoughts and prayers” kind of routine but in an honest request for any semblance of peace and comfort and understanding in a time of consuming and blinding grief.

Kobe Bryant enthralled the nation from a basketball court with an unmatchable pursuit for greatness. But more than that, he shared as much as he could.

He was much more than an athlete I loved to hate. He was a mentor. An advocate. A husband. A father.

So no, I won’t remember Kobe Bryant the way I met him.