DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team pulled off one of its most thrilling performances of the season on Saturday, surviving 71-68 at Detroit Lakes in an overtime nail-biter.

Nick Snell drained a transition 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining in regulation for the tie, and the BHS defense then forced two Laker misses in the closing seconds. Silas Hess scored all five overtime points for the Lumberjacks on a three and two late free throws.

Perhaps just as impressive, Hess also took an elbow to the eyebrow early in the second half and got stitched up on-site by the training staff before re-entering for the late-game push.

Bemidji faced a 28-25 deficit at the half but kept close enough to tie at the end of regulation.

Snell finished with a team-high 18 points, all coming from downtown, while Colten Jensen had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. Hess tallied 14 points and nine assists.

Tate Kerzman poured in 21 for DL (7-8), and Gabe Hanninen contributed 18.

The Jacks improve to 10-4 on the year with their ninth win in 10 games. Tuesday's home game against Duluth East was canceled, and so BHS will next face Hermantown at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Hermantown.

Bemidji 71, Detroit Lakes 68 (OT)

BHS 25 41 5 -- 71

DL 28 38 2 -- 68

BEMIDJI (10-4) -- Snell 18, Jensen 17, S. Hess 14, Luksik 8, Biehn 5, Severts 5, B. Hess 4.

DETROIT LAKES (7-8) -- Kerzman 21, Hannien 18, Mace 13, Cihak 5, Gunderson 5, Yliniemi 2, Oistad 2.