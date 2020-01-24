BEMIDJI -- There wasn’t a gentle way to put it: The Bemidji State women’s basketball team just didn’t have it on Friday night.

“We weren’t good at all tonight,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “I thought we played really lazy defense and not locked-in defense. Offensively, we just weren’t tough.”

Bemidji State came out flat and later finished the same way, falling 72-65 inside the BSU Gymnasium to a Minot State team that entered 0-12 in conference play.

“They’re going to come in not thinking they’re 0-12,” sophomore Trinity Myer said. “They’re going to come in thinking, ‘We can beat any team.’ That’s the same thing with us. We’re going to go in thinking we can beat any team. We just have to have more grit, more want. We’ve got to want it more than the other team.”

The visiting Beavers had the drive out of the gates.

Bemidji State (7-10, 4-9 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) missed its first 11 shots over a scoreless opening six minutes, and MiSU (4-13, 1-12 NSIC) had a 9-0 cushion. BSU needed life, so DeVille subbed in a five-player line change off the bench, which sparked some energy during a three-minute shift.

Molly Wenner put the home Beavers on the board with a 3-pointer, which served as the beginning of a 16-2 run. The subs handed over a one-point game to the starters, who worked ahead 17-14 by the end of the first.

“I think it was really needed,” Myer said of the subs. “We just didn’t have the grit that coach DeVille wanted right away. The second five came in and really showed the starting five what we needed to do and what we needed to run. … They gave us a spark tonight.”

But Minot State played the aggressor in the second quarter, shooting 8-for-13 in the frame and using a 13-3 run over a five-minute span to assume a 31-29 upper hand at halftime.

Bemidji State didn’t panic, staying steady and managing a 44-39 lead on a Sydney Zerr 3-pointer that capped a 9-0 run. Zerr added a short floater three minutes later to preserve the BSU advantage at 49-48 after three.

However, Minot State raced ahead at 61-53 with a 9-2 run early in the fourth quarter. Zerr and Brooklyn Bachmann combined for a quick run that brought Bemidji State within 63-60 in the final two minutes, but the rally never came any closer as MiSU held on for its first conference win in 13 tries.

“If we had a better start to the game, we probably would have had a better outcome,” Myer said. “It’s hard to come back from 9-0, but we managed it. I think that’s pretty much how it went: We managed it, we didn’t push (further). We were content with where we were at instead of fighting for the lead and then for up five, up 10. We were content with where we were at.”

Myer tallied a team-high 17 points, and Zerr matched her career best with 14. Bachmann finished with 11 points and Rachael Heittola 10.

Mariah Payne poured in 25 and Bethany Theodore 20 for MiSU.

“It’s on us not making the plays we need to (down the stretch), kids taking shots that aren’t their shot,” DeVille said. “… I’m frustrated with the loss. We got out-toughed and outworked. Credit to Minot State. They beat us, we didn’t beat ourselves. They beat us tonight.”

Bemidji State will have another go at it at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, when it welcomes in U-Mary to the BSU Gymnasium.

Minot State 72, Bemidji State 65

MiSU 14 17 17 24 -- 72

BSU 17 12 20 16 -- 65

MINOT STATE (4-13, 1-12 NSIC) -- Payne 25, Theodore 20, Counts 10, Delsman 9, Hildenbrand 6, Wilson 2, Rizzari 0, Smestad 0, Strand 0. Totals 26-49, 16-22, 72.

BEMIDJI STATE (7-10, 4-9 NSIC) -- Myer 17, Zerr 14, Bachmann 11, Heittola 10, Bray 5, Gartner 3, Wenner 3, DuBois 2, Rezabek 0, Wolhowe 0. Totals 23-62, 12-18, 65.