BEMIDJI -- It wasn’t for a lack of trying for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team on Friday. And yet, all the same, the Beavers suffered a frustrating 74-67 loss to Minot State inside the BSU Gymnasium.

“We’ve just got to find a way to get over the hump,” sophomore guard Max Bjorklund said. “We’re all working hard. It’s just the little things like communication, always boxing out and not taking plays off. Even though we’re fighting hard, we’ve still got to pay attention to the little details.”

Bemidji State trailed all second half. It was never by much, but it was just enough for MiSU to hold on and sneak away with a road win.

“We weren’t very good defensively. We didn't rebound the basketball good enough,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “(Those were) probably the biggest two things. We had some open looks to try to get back into it and make it a really good game, but we didn’t knock those down. But defensively, rebounding really hurt us.”

Minot State owned a 40-22 advantage on the glass, and their offense boards (13) nearly matched Bemidji State’s defensive total (19). Just about whenever BSU got the late stop it desperately needed, MiSU came up with the rebound to produce 21 second-chance points on the night.

And all the same, Bemidji State still made it a game. Logan Bader drained a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 48 seconds remaining to pull his team within one, but BSU didn’t score for the rest of the night.

“We couldn’t string together many stops,” Bjorklund said. “We let up a couple big offensive rebounds, especially towards the end. I missed some pressure free throws. It’s just the little things like that. We couldn’t make the big shots down the stretch. That all led into the loss.”

Bemidji State (8-9, 5-8 Northern Sun intercollegiate Conference) looked poised to dictate the game when it jumped out to a 15-6 lead within seven minutes. But Minot State (8-11, 2-11 NSIC) rallied with an ensuing 11-2 run to tie things up, and the teams struggled for control from then on.

BSU led for more than 15 minutes in the first half, yet a last-minute 6-0 spurt gave MiSU the halftime advantage at 39-34.

Minot State even went ahead 54-45 less than nine minutes into the second half, but the game was still there for the taking. Bemidji State had it within two off a Nick Wagner step-back three, and then again within one on Bader’s corner triple.

BSU never capitalized all the way. From then on, they finished 0-for-3 from the field -- all from deep -- while Bjorklund missed the front end of 1-and-1 bonus free throws with a 70-67 deficit and 1:17 remaining.

“That comes down to just making plays at the end,” Bjorklund said. “We actually got some good looks, we just couldn’t capitalize. Coaches drew up some good plays, and we had good looks, we just couldn’t make them.”

After Bjorklund’s miss, the Bemidji State defense forced a much-needed miss with 49 seconds to play. But Kody Dwyer pulled down the offensive rebound, which resulted in two free throws to ice the game after milking the clock even further.

“We had a 1-and-1 in there (and) we missed the front end of the bonus,” Boschee said. “We had two good looks from three, but, again, the offensive boards hurt us.”

Bjorklund finished with a team-high 19 points, while Cody Landwehr (15), Derek Thompson (13), Bader (10) and Wagner (10) joined him in double figures.

Max Cody’s 19 points and Trevor Rothstein’s 18 paced Minot State.

BSU will next face U-Mary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at home.

Minot State 74, Bemidji State 67

MiSU 39 35 -- 74

BSU 34 33 -- 67

MINOT STATE (8-11, 2-11 NSIC) -- Cody 19, Rothstein 18, Dwyer 16, Beisch 11, Cucovic 3, Manzi 3, Jackson 2, Ohlrich 2. Totals 26-57, 10-14, 74.

BEMIDJI STATE (8-9, 5-8 NSIC) -- Bjorklund 19, Landwehr 15, Thompson 13, Bader 10, Wagner 10, Baumgartner 0, Chase 0. Totals 24-52, 11-13, 67.