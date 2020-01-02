MINNEAPOLIS -- Jarrett Culver has had a coming out party of sorts over the last month-plus of his rookie season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves wing is averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game over his past 13 outings. The strong recent play might be enough to earn Culver a trip to all-star weekend next month in Chicago.

Not as an all-star, of course, but Culver could conceivably be named to the U.S. squad in the Rising Stars Challenge that features the best rookies and second-year players in the league.

Culver looked like a long shot to make the game in the midst of his early-season struggles, but perhaps he has re-established himself as one of the league’s better first-year players.

“I think that he’s very deserving of that. You look around the league and Jarrett, the way he’s come on, the way he’s progressed and his improvement and development, I think is a great story over this last month here,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “Obviously, we’ve got team things we want to build on, but for an individual, and being around other players like that, being around other all-stars, which we know that Karl is an all-star center, and being around those types of guys for a weekend, that’ll really help Jarrett. He’s very deserving.”

That’s where the debate begins.

With Ja Morant, Kendrick Nunn, Michael Porter Jr., Matisse Thybulle and Co., it’s a relatively strong rookie class, nevermind Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick who made his NBA debut this week.

Still, his play likely deserves a spot in the game.

“That would be very fun for me, a great opportunity, a blessing for sure,” Culver said. “I’m just going to keep working. That’s not my decision who picks that. Just keep working to get in that. I think I should, but just keep working for it.”

Towns 'untouchable'

In a recent interview with ESPN, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said Karl-Anthony Towns is “as untouchable as they come.”

Towns is only in Year 1 of the five-year contract he signed back in the summer of 2018, but Minnesota’s inability to build a winner with the center makes it at least an interesting option to deal the fifth-year center, who certainly would net a nice return.

But that option doesn’t currently seem to be anywhere near Rosas’ mind.

“He’s the best player on our team, and he’s the guy we’re building around,” Rosas told ESPN. “Everything we do is to help him become the best player and to help us become the best team we can be. He’s a special talent that we’re going to do anything possible to help him achieve his highest potential.”

Lineup decisions

Saunders closed the Chicago game Wednesday with Allen Crabbe on the floor in place of Culver. Saunders said the way the Bulls were defending Minnesota, it made sense to have an accomplished shooter in the game to increase the floor spacing.

Okogie started Friday’s game against Houston in Culver’s stead so Okogie could match up with James Harden.