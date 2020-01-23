THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team made quick work of Thief River Falls on Thursday, walking out of town with an 82-45 road win.

The Lumberjacks put up a blistering 56 points in the opening 18 minutes, which included a 9-for-16 clip from 3-point range, for a 56-22 lead at the break.

Matt Arel spearheaded the first-half surge, making his first four triples, while Nick Snell added three from downtown before the teams departed for the locker rooms.

The second half wasn’t as dominant for BHS, but Bemidji banked on a consistent defensive showing that only surrendered 23 points after halftime.

Colten Jensen finished with a game-high 16 points for the Jacks, while Gavin Luksik added 14 points and nine rebounds. Arel also hit double figures with 13 points.

Storm Manning had 14 to pace the Prowlers (7-7).

BHS improves to 9-4 on the season and will next face Detroit Lakes at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, on the road.

Bemidji 85, Thief River Falls 42

BHS 56 26 -- 82

TRF 22 23 -- 45

BEMIDJI (9-4) -- Jensen 16, Luksik 14, Arel 13, Snell 9, B. Hess 8, S. Hess 7, Severts 5, Branham 2, Carlson 2, LaValley 2, Rohder 2, Williams 2.

THIEF RIVER FALLS (7-7) -- S. Manning 14, Lingen 7, J. Manning 6, Aune 5, Hyland 4, Olson 3, Hahn 2, Praska 2, Zutz 2.