“I would say (we were) encouraged,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said of the split. “Trying to stay that way all year has been our motto anyways.”

The Beavers had their fair share of emotional swings within a 24-hour span. They started the weekend by surrendering a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter to Upper Iowa, only to survive on a last-second game-winner in overtime. On Saturday, Bemidji State came all the way back from a 20-point deficit, only to fizzle at the finish for a nine-point loss at Winona State.

“(It taught us) to come out and play the first five minutes of every quarter with a good tempo on offense and not be complacent, just moving around a lot,” junior point guard Sydney Zerr said. “I think we always can improve, but we’re taking steps every day and moving in the right direction.”

The Friday victory put BSU at seven wins overall and four within conference play. Both those numbers match the program’s best within the DeVille era.

“We’re about average,” DeVille said of the team’s body of work. “I’m happy. It’s been a fun group. … Average sounds bad, but that’s just the end result of it. But I think we’re in a good spot right now.”

The team’s performance also has them within reach of moving up in the division. And DeVille readily admitted she’ll take a look at the standings in relation to the upcoming schedule.

“We’re looking at the last 10 games and saying, ‘We need to take care of business,’” DeVille said. “We’ve been in enough close ones, we’ve got to find ways to finish games. … If we take care of business and we win the games we think we can compete in and win, you might (move up). We’re telling our kids, ‘Let’s jump up again, keep taking care of business and see how things play out.’”

The Beavers (7-9, 4-8 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) have their next chance against Minot State and U-Mary in the BSU Gymnasium. The weekend kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23, against MiSU (3-13, 0-12 NSIC) and finishes at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, against U-M (12-9, 6-6 NSIC).

But even though -- on paper -- the series presents more favorable opponents for Bemidji State, Zerr is focused on the platoon on her own sideline.

“We try to come out and play every game to the best of our ability,” she said. “I think it will help being at home this weekend, too.”

Zerr also raved about the post presence her teammates brought last time out, which will be challenged again this weekend -- including by U-Mary’s Cassie Askvig and her NSIC-leading 22 points per game.

“Our posts had a huge presence inside (last) weekend,” she said. “I think Taylor (Bray) and Rachael (Heittola) just dominated inside, which took a lot of pressure off our guards and helped a lot.”

But past the X’s and O’s, the opposition doesn’t seem to matter as much to the Beavers this season.

“We have a decent chance to beat any team. That’s our motto,” DeVille said. “We don’t fluff any team and we don’t think anyone’s too above our payscale by any means. We just have to play well.

“We have to start well. We have to finish well. We have to do the little things well. We have to play both sides of the basketball well. And being at home, we are expecting to deliver.”