BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team avenged its earliest loss of the season on Tuesday, cruising to a 75-63 win over Grand Rapids at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Lumberjacks carried a four-point lead into the break, 33-29, and they distanced themselves further in the second half with another eight points of separation.

Katie Alto finished with a game-high 18 points for Bemidji, including 12 in the second half. Ashley Hofstad balanced things out with 14 first-half points as part of her 15-point performance. Emily Wade also hit double digits with 11 points on the night, while Beth Bolte and Lindsey Hildenbrand chipped in nine apiece.

The Thunderhawks (8-9) got 14 points out of Maddi McKinney and 11 apiece out of Taryn Hamling and Mya Roberts.

BHS improves to 11-4 on the season and will next host Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the high school.

Bemidji 75, Grand Rapids 63

GR 29 34 -- 63

BHS 33 42 -- 75

BEMIDJI (11-4) -- Alto 18, Hofstad 15, E. Wade 11, Bolte 9, L. Hildenbrand 9, T. Wade 7, Johnson 6.

GRAND RAPIDS (8-9) -- McKinney 14, Hamling 11, Roberts 11, Markovich 7, Jamtgaard 6, Hanson 5, Kaldahl 4, LaPlant 3, Bowman 2.