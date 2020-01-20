MINNEAPOLIS -- Allen Crabbe heard no whispers or rumors that he was on his way out of Atlanta leading up to last week’s deal. He was actually removed from Hawks practice to be informed that he was traded to Minnesota.

“I was taken aback,” Crabbe said in his first media availability Monday. “It definitely was a shock to me, but it’s not my first time being traded. It’s the business side. The only thing you gotta try to do is pack up, get to your new team, get implemented and show up and go to work.”

That should be easier for Crabbe considering his familiarity with the Timberwolves’ roster and staff.

He’s played with Noah Vonleh, Jake Layman and Shabazz Napier at various stops in his career. He also played under current assistant coaches Pablo Prigoni and David Vanterpool, whose fingerprints are all over Minnesota’s offensive and defensive schemes.

Crabbe, who battled food poisoning in the days after the trade to Minnesota, arrived at the team facility Sunday and immediately went to work with Prigioni on familiarizing himself with what Minnesota wants to do.

Exactly what that is on offense, of course, is shoot a high volume of 3-point attempts. Crabbe is a 39 percent shooter from deep for his career.

“It’s a match made in heaven. They like to shoot threes, I love to shoot threes. So I can’t ask for anything better than that,” Crabbe said. “I think I can put some in the hoop a little bit. Shooting’s what I do. Wherever I go, that’s a threat on any team. The name of the game, the game has changed a lot, but shooting is right at the top of that. I’m just excited. Some of the things that I can find myself being effective in, helping the team out any way I can. It’s a new situation, so I’m excited.”

Crabbe didn’t start Monday, but checked in midway through the first quarter. Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, said Crabbe will be given “every opportunity” to carve out a role in the Wolves’ rotation.

Crabbe will be a free agent at season’s end, and the back half of the season gives Minnesota a chance to see how the sharp-shooting wing fits in its system.

“Coach’s mantra and my philosophy is the same: You’ve got to earn those opportunities, and to be fair to the guys here that have been working hard, it’s a competition,” Rosas said. “It’s my job to bring in as much talent as possible so guys can compete. That’s the kind of system we want to have. … He’s got the right and the ability to fit into the way we want to play, so coach will give him a shot, but competition is good for us at that position.”

While so much about Minnesota is familiar to Crabbe, one thing certainly is not — the current single-digit temperatures.

“First time flying in, a couple hours later it started snowing. I got a little bit of snow, I got to experience that in Brooklyn. But I can definitely tell the difference between the cold. It’s very cold,” Crabbe said.

“I was outside for five minutes and my feet were already numb, face was numb, so I had to go get some better clothing. But I’m excited. I’ve heard good things about it. I talked to Bazz about the city, I’ve heard nothing but good things. I’m an LA kid, chill, laid back. I’m just here to do my job, show up every day, be a professional and be the best teammate that I can be and try to contribute in any way that I can.”