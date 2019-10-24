WINONA -- Winona State produced answer after answer on Saturday, fending off the Bemidji State men’s basketball team for an 82-74 win in Winona.

The Beavers (8-8, 5-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) led by as many as 10 in the first half, using a 15-3 run to go ahead 20-10 eight minutes into the game. But the Warriors (10-8, 7-5 NSIC) soon responded with a 13-0 run in under three minutes, reclaiming the lead at 26-23.

Max Bjorklund and Logan Bader netted back-to-back 3-pointers for BSU to silence the spell, but then Winona State poured in another 13-0 run for a 10-point lead.

Bemidji State went into the locker rooms with a manageable 46-36 deficit, but WSU had all the answers in the second half.

The Beavers cut back within six on an early Nick Wagner three, and again on a Zach Baumgartner free throw with 11 minutes to play, but the Warriors never let the score tighten any further.

Derek Thompson even had a go at it, using a layup to bring on a 66-60 game with just under eight minutes remaining, but WSU quickly doubled the difference with eight of the next 10 points.

Bjorklund drained a transition 3-pointer with 3:06 to go, good for a 74-67 game. But Andrea Lo Biondo matched him with a three of his own after Winona State pulled down an offensive rebound and milked the clock too much for BSU to manage with another 10-point deficit.

Thompson finished with 19 points for Bemidji State, while Wagner (17) and Bjorklund (14) joined him in double figures. Caleb Wagner’s 25 points for Winona State led all scorers.

The Beavers will try to half a four-game losing streak when it hosts Minot State at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, back home at the BSU Gymnasium.

Winona State 82, Bemidji State 74

BSU 36 38 -- 74

WSU 46 36 -- 82

BEMIDJI STATE (8-8, 5-7 NSIC) -- Thompson 19, Wagner 17, Bjorklund 14, Baumgartner 9, Bader 8, Landwehr 5, Chase 2. Totals 28-53, 8-10, 74.

WINONA STATE (10-8, 7-5 NSIC) -- C. Wagner 25, Taylor 22, Rosner 13, Martens 9, Whitelow 7, Lo Biondo 6, Klug 0, Peyton 0. Totals 29-59, 9-12, 82.